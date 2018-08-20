WATCH: Stock pick — Nedbank

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Nedbank as his stock pick of the day.

The bank released its results on August 7, Nedbank released its interim results on Wednesday, reporting a 27% rise in headline earnings largely driven by its West African associate’s turnaround.

“Their shares came down from their high and are currently trading around R258 per share. With their strong management, they are the preferred pick amongst the bank,” said Cameron.