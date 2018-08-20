Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Nedbank

20 August 2018 - 08:32 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Nedbank as his stock pick of the day.

The bank released its results on August 7, Nedbank released its interim results on Wednesday, reporting a 27% rise in headline earnings largely driven by its West African associate’s turnaround.

“Their shares came down from their high and are currently trading around R258 per share. With their strong management, they are the preferred pick amongst the bank,” said Cameron.

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about Nedbank, his stock pick of the day

Nedbank: The quiet man of SA banking

CEO Mike Brown says there have been green shoots, notably in an increased market share in vehicle finance
Money & Investing
4 days ago

Standard Bank rewards shareholders with bigger interim payout

CEO Sim Tshabalala says the bank invested in digital fraud prevention, which ‘yielded a pleasing 81% reduction in the number of digital fraud cases ...
Companies
4 days ago

Senior Nedbank executive seconded to Investment Mobilisation Programme

Anthony Costa will join the programme, established by the president earlier this year, to help drive private-sector investment in SA
Companies
5 days ago

Asia exerts downward pull, on busy day for JSE watchers

Results are due from Standard Bank, Truworths, Gold Fields and others, while Tencent’s fall in Hong Kong suggests Naspers investors may have ...
Markets
4 days ago

Hedging helps Harmony weather the forex storm

The chance of it grabbing the first opportunity to do so again is highly likely
Companies
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sasol and AngloGold kick off a busy week for JSE ...
Markets
2.
Rand touches R15/$ for the second time in a week
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends short week slightly weaker ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE records worst week in five-months
Markets
5.
Rand firms to better than R15/$ but remains ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.