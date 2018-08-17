Markets

Rand heads for sharp weekly drop after another tortuous week

The local currency fared slightly better on Friday morning, but remains on track to qualify as this week’s worst-performing emerging-market currency

17 August 2018 - 11:22 Andries Mahlangu
The South African rand. Picture: REUTERS
The rand fared slightly better on Friday morning, but was still headed for a sharp weekly drop, which will qualify it as the worst-performing currency among its emerging-market peers since Monday.

The sharp decline in the value of the rand echoed the data compiled by Institute of International Finance (IIF) showing that SA and China, in particular, felt the acute pain of the recent sell-off in emerging markets.

SA accounted for $600m of the $1.3bn that investors pulled from emerging markets since last Friday, according to the Washington-based institute.

The rand has dropped just more than 4% against the dollar on the week, underperforming even the lira, which was on a steady recovery after hitting a series of record lows.

The weaker currency has a potential to cancel out the net positive effect of the lower oil prices, meaning consumers are less likely to get a reprieve from high fuel prices, which have risen about 11% in so far 2018.

While the recent negative global backdrop, including the Turkish economic crisis, hit the rand, local economic dynamics have also influenced the value of the local currency.

Earlier in the week, local retail sales undershot market expectations, fuelling concerns that SA’s economy could have slipped into a dreaded technical recession, defined as the two successive quarters of economic contraction.

If it plays out, the scenario will be a blow to the "new dawn" narrative championed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who succeeded Jacob Zuma earlier in the year.

Markets had earlier in the year rallied in anticipation of better economic prospects under Ramaphosa. At the time, optimism was reflected in huge net equity inflows in particular, which helped to push many of the stocks to record highs on the JSE.

But since then, optimism has given way to caution; net equity inflows have slowed to a trickle while foreigners have become net sellers of local bonds due to changes in global risk perceptions.

According to the JSE data, foreigners have bought just more than R8.5bn worth of local shares so far in 2018 while selling a net R32.4bn worth of local bonds over the same period.

At 10.35am, the rand was at R14.6899 to the dollar, from R14.7296, at R16.7642 to the euro from R16.7567 and at R18.6940 to the pound from R18.7246.

