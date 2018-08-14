World markets up as Turkish lira improves and due to good German data

"These things get very volatile in both directions once you have had a really big move," Saxo bank’s head of forex strategy John Hardy said. "To suggest this thing is over, you would have to see that Turkey is isolated. I’m not there yet and I don’t think the market is there."

European shares also bounced back after two days of selling as anxieties over contagion from the Turkish currency crisis eased. After falling to a 21-month low on Monday, eurozone bank stocks rose 0.8% compared to a 0.4% gain by the pan-European Stoxx 600 cross-sector benchmark.

Data showed the region’s largest economy, Germany, picked up more steam than expected in the second quarter, although the bounce might have been stronger had surveys from China not proved softer than expected.

Chinese retail sales, industrial output and urban investment all grew by less than forecast in July, a trifecta of disappointment that underlined the need for more policy stimulus in China even as trade risks intensify. The Shanghai blue-chip index was off 0.9% and weighing on MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which eased 0.25%. Moves elsewhere were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.3% and Australian stocks added 0.8%.

Back to the futures

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were still a fraction higher. Ten-year treasury yields held at 2.88%.

Investors were encouraged that US declines were only minor overnight after the losses by the lira and other emerging-market currencies. The Dow ended Monday down 0.5%, the S&P 500 lost 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell 0.25%.