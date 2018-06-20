Market data - June 20 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Job cuts at mines are gutting towns across SA, where entire economies have been built on the mining industry
'It is important that the bill is passed before the campaign season begins,' says Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution's Richard Calland
The special NEC meeting also discusses the fate of leadership structures in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the North West
Tripp sent proprietary information to three unidentified entities, with the electric-vehicle maker’s lawyers saying his actions were ‘willful and malicious’
‘All the downgrades over the span of five years hung together. We were flagging social issues in light of low economic growth’
‘Information on costs of rehabilitation‚ and companies’ ability to cover these costs‚ is inconsistent‚ unclear … and not comparable between companies,’ a study finds
The US president said his strict border-enforcement policy saw him accused of not having ‘any heart’; he said ‘perhaps I’d rather be strong’
Russia and Uruguay will face one of the top two from Group B in the last 16 — either Portugal, Spain or Iran
Path to hidden glacier takes hikers from old rhythms to ancient forests
