Is India’s Nifty 50 a work of art? Or is it IP?

Is the Nifty 50 a work of art — like Star Wars?

Over the coming weeks, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will assert an intellectual property (IP) right over its popular equity benchmark, the Nifty 50. It’s seeking an injunction against Singapore Exchange (SGX), which wants to start its own derivative based on publicly available settlement prices of Nifty futures contracts.

Such lawsuits are nothing new in the world of index providers and exchanges.

In 2006, the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex) failed to persuade both a US district court and the second circuit court that Intercontinental Exchange [which owns Nymex] was violating the copyright of Nymex settlement prices by using them in its over-the-counter derivative contracts. The judges ruled that settlement price wasn’t one expression of an idea where others were possible. Rather, it was the only way to express Nymex crude’s closing price.

Giving Nymex a copyright would amount to giving it intellectual ownership of … prices. And that would be ridiculous.

The whole "misappropriation" argument — another shouldn’t harvest what one has sown — was the legal norm 100 years ago. However, today’s judges realise that too much rights protection for things that are facts — and not creative IP, such as Darth Vader’s helmet or even his peculiar breathing — could kill finance.