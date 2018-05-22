Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Anheuser-Busch InBev

22 May 2018 - 09:58 Business Day TV
Kyle Burgess of Nedbank Private Wealth chose Anheuser-Busch InBev as his stock pick of the day.

The company produces about 30% of the worlds beer. Burgess said currency concerns and debt had put the share under pressure. It has “come off significantly from R1,700 to R1,200”, he said.

Kyle Burgess of Nedbank Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Anheuser-Busch InBev, his stock pick of the day

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Budweiser lights up the world ahead of the Fifa World Cup tournament

Budweiser has launched its biggest-ever global campaign ahead of the Fifa World Cup competition, which takes place in Russia next month. Titled ...
News & Insights
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — AB InBev and Disney

Wayne McCurrie from Ashburton Investments talks to Business Day TV about Anheuser-Busch InBev and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities discusses Walt ...
Markets
12 days ago

Approaching football World Cup prompts AB InBev to spend on building brands

AB InBev says it has planned World Cup promotions for Budweiser in Argentina and in Nigeria, where it started selling the brand in March
Companies
12 days ago

AB InBev jumps 3% in intraday trading on improved growth prospects

 The share price has fallen more than 25% since the SABMiller merger
Companies
13 days ago

Barley farmers cry foul over new AB InBev prices

Grain SA charges that AB InBev has contravened one of the conditions set in its acquisition of rival beer maker SABMiller
Companies
14 days ago

Companies in this Story

