Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Anheuser-Busch InBev
22 May 2018 - 09:58
Kyle Burgess of Nedbank Private Wealth chose Anheuser-Busch InBev as his stock pick of the day.
The company produces about 30% of the worlds beer. Burgess said currency concerns and debt had put the share under pressure. It has “come off significantly from R1,700 to R1,200”, he said.
