Markets

News Leader

WATCH: Does the oil rally have legs?

26 April 2018 - 09:39 Business Day TV
An oil well is seen near Denver, Colorado. Picture: Reuters
An oil well is seen near Denver, Colorado. Picture: Reuters

The price of oil remains close to three-year highs. But as market sentiment turns increasingly bullish towards the commodity, there are some concerns about the sustainability of the rally.

SEB Markets chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop spoke to Business Day TV about the rally and whether oil could surpass $75 a barrel.

SEB Markets chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the commodity

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Oil lifts about $75 a barrel, its highest level in three-and-a-half years

Meanwhile, new sanctions against Tehran could push oil prices up as much as $5 per barrel, an Oanda analyst says
Markets
1 day ago

Strong demand and tighter supply lift oil

Brent rises for sixth day, passing $75, as Opec-led supply cuts and the chance of renewed US sanctions against Iran provide support
Markets
2 days ago

US crude prices up despite rising US fuel inventories and production

In April, oil prices hit their highest levels since the end of 2014, with Brent forward prices above $70 a barrel until the end of 2018
Markets
18 hours ago

Rising US production puts the brakes on bullish oil market

Crude prices are stable, just below recent three-year highs, and some analysts are calling an end to the oversupply that pressured the market for ...
Markets
1 day ago

Oil little changed as Brent hits $75 a barrel, its highest since November 2014

Prices are supported by strong demand, the ongoing Opec-led supply-cut deal and possible US sanctions on Iran; US crude inventories are expected to ...
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand back to its volatile ways as it slides to ...
Markets
2.
JSE may get a like from Facebook on Thursday
Markets
3.
Have global equities hit a slump?
Markets
4.
JSE retreats 1% amid global jitters over rising ...
Markets
5.
Rand stages modest recovery after bruising week
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.