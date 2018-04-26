News Leader
WATCH: Does the oil rally have legs?
26 April 2018 - 09:39
The price of oil remains close to three-year highs. But as market sentiment turns increasingly bullish towards the commodity, there are some concerns about the sustainability of the rally.
SEB Markets chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop spoke to Business Day TV about the rally and whether oil could surpass $75 a barrel.
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
