The best — and worst — places for investors to have put their money

Bonds beat stocks during the first quarter of 2018, and investors who kept their money at home lost slightly less than those who bought offshore blue chips.

Standard Bank’s AfricaRhodium exchange-traded fund (ETF), which holds the physical platinum group metal, was the first quarter’s best performer with an 11.56% gain.

The second best ETF to hold was Absa’s portfolio of government inflation-linked bonds, NewsFunds Govi, which gained 7.7%. It beat FirstRand’s similar product, Ashburton Inflation, which gained 3.97%.

The benchmark Satrix Top 40 ETF lost 7% during the first three months of 2018. This meant investors who kept their money at home did slightly better than those who invested in the UK via Sygnia’s FTSE 100 tracker, which lost 7.14%, and those who bet on the US via the CoreShares S&P 500 tracker, which fell 7.1%.

Out of the JSE’s stocks, retailers fared best and property companies worst during the first quarter of 2018.

Five of the top 10 shares from the start of the year until when to the JSE closed on Thursday for the Easter holiday were retailers.