The best — and worst — places for investors to have put their money
Retail was the sector to be in, while property took a hammering from short-selling activity in the Resilient family of Reits
Bonds beat stocks during the first quarter of 2018, and investors who kept their money at home lost slightly less than those who bought offshore blue chips.
Standard Bank’s AfricaRhodium exchange-traded fund (ETF), which holds the physical platinum group metal, was the first quarter’s best performer with an 11.56% gain.
The second best ETF to hold was Absa’s portfolio of government inflation-linked bonds, NewsFunds Govi, which gained 7.7%. It beat FirstRand’s similar product, Ashburton Inflation, which gained 3.97%.
The benchmark Satrix Top 40 ETF lost 7% during the first three months of 2018. This meant investors who kept their money at home did slightly better than those who invested in the UK via Sygnia’s FTSE 100 tracker, which lost 7.14%, and those who bet on the US via the CoreShares S&P 500 tracker, which fell 7.1%.
Out of the JSE’s stocks, retailers fared best and property companies worst during the first quarter of 2018.
Five of the top 10 shares from the start of the year until when to the JSE closed on Thursday for the Easter holiday were retailers.
Blessed with hindsight, the share to have bought at the start of the year was furniture retailer Lewis. Besides its share price moving from R25.20 on January 3 to Thursday’s closing price of R42.15, Lewis shareholders also received an interim dividend of R1.
Lewis’s stock rocketed from about R24 in mid-January to peak at nearly R45 in February after it issued an upbeat trading statement for the December quarter.
Its share price may also have been boosted by former African Bank MD David Woollam withdrawing his appeal against an adverse court ruling for him in August 2016.
Among the reasons Woollam lost his legal action against the furniture retailer was that he "failed to disclose his short-trading activities when involved in publicising his adverse opinions on Lewis business activities".
Short-selling was again in the news during the first quarter of 2018, contributing to four real estate investment trusts (Reits) — Fortress, Resilient, Greenbay and NEPI Rockcastle — heading the list of worst performers.
The JSE’s worst performer of the first quarter was Fortress’s B shares, which tumbled from R44.10 on January 3 to R11.90 on March 29. Fortress’s A shares — which are akin to preference shares — fell 13% from R18.31 to R15.99 over the quarter.
Resilient, which is intertwined with Fortress, Greenbay and NEPI Rockcastle via cross-shareholding and an empowerment entity called Siyakha, blamed fund manager 360One for circulating a damaging report so as to profit from short-selling the stocks of the four Reits.
"The content of the report and its dissemination follow a campaign of rumour and innuendo undertaken against the companies since early January, when the short selling of the company’s shares became evident," Resilient said in February.
The fall of the Resilient family’s share prices made the JSE’s property-related ETFs the worst-performing exchange-traded products of the first quarter.
CoreShares PropTrax Ten lost 20.35%, CoreShares PropTrax Sapy lost 19.78%, and Stanlib’s SA property ETF lost 18.13%.
