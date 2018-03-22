Gold slips off post-Fed highs but market’s mood remains upbeat

Bengaluru — Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as investors took profits.

The metal hit a two-week high in the previous session, thanks to a weaker dollar after the US Federal Reserve disappointed investors who were expecting more hawkish comments on the trajectory of interest rate rises.

The Fed raised interest rates on Wednesday and forecast at least two more increases in 2018 — one less than most market watchers were expecting.

In its first policy meeting under new Fed chief Jerome Powell, the US central bank indicated that inflation should finally move higher after years below its 2% target and that the economy had recently gained momentum.

"The FOMC [Federal open market committee] statement was more dovish than we thought warranted…. At some stage, the Fed will have to grasp the nettle, but the danger is that in doing so, it will bring forward a credit crunch," said Alasdair Macleod, head of research with Toronto-based Goldmoney.

"These are good conditions for gold, because we can expect the dollar to weaken."

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,329.91 an ounce at 3.41am GMT. Prices climbed 1.6% on Wednesday, its biggest one-day percentage gain since May 17 2017.

US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.67% to $1,330.20/oz.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was down 0.3% at 89.548 after touching a two-week low of 89.481.

The Fed’s decision led the dollar to its largest fall in two months.

"Asia is just taking advantage of the higher [gold] prices to luck in some value for what they have been buying from last week…. Expect support to come around $1,325 area," a Hong Kong-based trader said.

Meanwhile, investors see trade tension between the US and China lending further support to gold, which is seen as a safe-heaven asset during times of political and financial uncertainty.

"If you factor in the significant near-term geopolitical concerns and the uncertain equity market fallout from an escalation of a trade war with China, gold has to be a mainstay component in any investment portfolio," said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific trading head at Oanda.

In other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.1% to $16.54/oz.

Platinum gained 0.6% to $958.40/oz and palladium was up 0.1% at $990.47/oz.

Reuters