MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed as Dow retreats on trade-war fears

The JSE gave up earlier gains to close flat on Monday, despite risk-on global trade for most of the day.

The bourse pared much of its gains late in the session as the Dow slipped, with more than half of losses due to a sell-off of shares in Boeing, reported Dow Jones Newswires. This comes as investors assess the effect of US import tariffs on major industrial companies.

Banks and financial counters led the gains on the local bourse, while property stocks and precious-metal miners were under pressure.

Gold miners lost ground as investors earlier piled back into equity markets, while the rand was stable.

Asian markets had taken their lead from the Dow’s gains on Friday, after US nonfarm payrolls surprised to the upside. Analysts said despite the increasing prospect of interest-rate increases in the US, the outlook for global economic growth and equities was positive.

"History shows that when interest rates move higher off a low base and are coupled with a strong economy, stock prices move higher instead of dropping," said Vestact analysts.

Locally, the property index fell as companies within the Resilient stable resumed their slide.

The all share was 0.04% up at 59‚194.50 points‚ while top 40 added 0.18%. Banks rose 1.45%‚ financials 0.24% and food and drug retailers 0.03%. The gold index shed 1.84%‚ property 1.5% and general retailers 0.6%.

Sasol gained 1.44% to R424.90‚ while Brent crude had dropped 1.58% to $64.50 a barrel by the JSE’s close.

Richemont ended the day 1.2% higher at R105.67.

FirstRand rose 3.21% to R68.55‚ Nedbank 1.21% to R313 and Standard Bank 1.04% to R227.41.

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings shed 3.97% to R43 despite earlier reporting its interim normalised earnings from continuing operations grew 26% to R2.3bn‚ more than half of which came from OUTsurance.

Resilient slumped 7.41% to R61.50‚ Fortress B 6.8% to R14.11 and Nepi Rockcastle 2.58% to R120.03.

At 5.40pm the Dow was off 0.55% to 25‚190.55 points‚ while in Europe the DAX 30 was up 0.32% and the FTSE 100 was off 0.25%.

At the same time platinum had fallen 0.64% to $958.69/oz and gold 0.4% to $1‚318.07. Brent crude was off 1.94% to $64.26.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.21% to 52‚250 points. The number of contracts traded 31‚318 was from Friday’s 39‚711.