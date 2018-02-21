Walmart likely to drag JSE down on Wednesday

The rand weakened all the way to R11.77 to the dollar on Wednesday morning from Tuesday’s R11.71/$ as the market braced itself for how bad the news on higher taxes will be.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is scheduled to commence his budget speech at 2pm.

In October, in his medium term budget policy statement, Gigaba warned that the government’s expenditure was R51bn higher than it was collecting in taxes.

Likely ways the government intends to raise taxes include increasing value added tax (VAT) by one percentage point to 15%.

The rand weakened to R14.51 to the euro from Tuesday’s R14.46, and to R16.46 to the pound from Tuesday’s R16.41.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release January’s consumer price index (CPI) at 10am.

Inflation, as measured by the annual change in CPI, is expected to have remained at about December’s 4.7%.

Besides budget jitters, the JSE is likely to suffer on Wednesday from US retail giant Walmart’s 10.2% crash to $94.11 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The parent of JSE-listed Massmart reported a 42.1% drop in December-quarter earnings to $2.2bn, dragged down by heavy expenditure on e-commerce without much return on investment.

Massmart is scheduled to release its results on Thursday.

Pharmaceutical group Adcock-Ingram said on February 13 that it expected to report on Wednesday that interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December grew between 27% and 30%.

Basic earnings per share grew a more muted 12%-15%.