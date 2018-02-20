The Roffey Review
WATCH: Is the ‘Ramaphosa rally’ a new bull trend?
20 February 2018 - 12:00
This week on The Roffey Review, Clive Roffey takes a look at the market’s reaction to Cyril Ramaphosa becoming the new president of SA.
Roffey says a look at the weekly data shows the Ramaphosa rally nothing more than a weekly rally and not a trend reversal into a brand new bull trend.
