Property rout leads JSE lower, while Naspers feels MultiChoice headwinds

The JSE closed lower on Thursday in choppy trade, as property stocks and industrials retreated, with banks and financials remaining firm owing to the stronger rand environment.

Rand hedges were dragged down by Naspers, amid sharp reaction to the group’s announcement on Wednesday that no member of top management at MultiChoice would lose their job over the ANN7 debacle.

Naspers admitted that mistakes were made in the handling of its contract with then Gupta-owned ANN7, for which the broadcaster was paid about R500m since 2013 by MultiChoice. But no evidence of corruption was uncovered, Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk said.

Tencent, of which Naspers owns about a third and which usually drives Naspers’s share price, closed 0.78% lower in Hong Kong trade.

The rand firmed to R11.83 to the dollar in intraday trade, before weakening slightly later on a softer dollar. Analysts were surprised at the dollar’s weakness, after the US Federal Reserve hinted at three further interest-rate increases in 2018.

BlackRock said in a note that strong economic growth in the US left room for four hikes, which could potentially support the dollar.

Capitec recorded good gains on the day, after losing more than 12% on Wednesday in the fallout from the Viceroy Research report. Viceroy has yet to respond extensively to Capitec’s statements on the matter.

Property stocks were sharply lower as the meltdown continued in the sector, led by Resilient and those in its stable. Unconfirmed reports are that US hedge funds continue to short Resilient shares.

Anchor Stockbrokers research head Craig Smith said outflows from Resilient were now affecting the whole property sector. "It seems as if the hedge-fund activities are causing retail investors to sell, but on the institutional side things look more stable."

Global market focus is now expected to shift to US nonfarm payroll data on Friday, following a US Federal Reserve monetary policy statement on Wednesday indicating confidence in a strong US economy. The Fed did not raise interest rates, but said it expected inflation pressures to build up during the course of 2018.

The Dow opened flat while European markets were weaker.

The all share closed 0.42% lower at 59,258.40 points and the top 40 dropped 0.31%. The property index shed 4.32%, general retailers 0.94% and industrials 0.84%. Banks rose 1.53% and food and drug retailers 0.88%.

Capitec ended the day 5.55% higher at R845, while its holding company, PSG, added 1.24% to R224.76.

Barclays Africa rose 1.89% to R183.50, Standard Bank 1.71% to R204.09 and FirstRand 0.75% to R67.

Sanlam added 1.69% to R89.69 and Discovery 1.66% to R171.66.

Steinhoff dropped 1.32% to R6.75.

Resilient slumped 7.38% to R107.81, Fortress B 11.4% to R26.65 and Nepi Rockcastle 13.61% to R139. Growthpoint lost 1.37% to R27.38 and Hyprop 1.67% to R114.06.

Naspers was 2.05% lower at R3,313.05.