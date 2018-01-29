JSE closes weaker on profit-taking in cautious trade before Eskom results

The JSE closed lower on Monday, as global risk-off sentiment ensured a sharp sell-off in banking, financial and property stocks, while global diversified miners gained on the weaker rand.

Local factors were also at play. Eskom was due to publish its delayed interim financial results on Tuesday, ahead of a JSE warning that could see its bond listings suspended after Wednesday.

"Markets seem to be a bit wary in anticipation of Eskom’s financial results," said Peregrine Treasury analyst Bianca Botes. This caution puts into perspective the dire straits SA still finds itself in as a result of weak economic fundamentals, she said.

The rand weakened through R12 to the dollar for the first time in a week, before recovering marginally, as the latter bounced back from three-year lows against the euro.

Profit-taking was the order of the day. Some local stocks have been delivering sterling results for local and foreign investors for quite some time. The banking index returned a total 3.6% in January, following that of 30% in 2017, Stanlib said in a note. General retailers returned 7.6% in January following a 12.6% return in December.

"FirstRand is up 31.5% since mid-November, or 60% in dollar terms," Stanlib said.

Property stocks were particularly hard hit on Monday, as local bond yields spiked in line with a weakening in the US bond market, which saw the 10-year hit its highest yield since mid-2014.

Property stocks are closely linked to the bond market in respect of yields and financing.

The big diversified miners kept their heads above water, shielded by a weaker rand, which more than offset relatively weaker commodity prices.

The all share closed 1.28% lower at 60,806.90 points and the top 40 dropped 1.22%. Banks lost 4.45%, property 4.3%, financials 3.64%, food and drug retailers 1.66%, general retailers 1.61%, platinums 1.35% and industrials 1.04%. Resources rose 1.19%.

BHP gained 1.61% to R270.20 and Anglo American 1.23% to R297.62.

After opening weaker, Sasol closed 0.77% higher at R456, despite Brent crude slipping below $70 a barrel.

PSG Group tumbled 7.58% to R256.

Capitec slumped 7.97% to R943.90, FirstRand 4.34% to R67.20 and Standard Bank 4.19% to R200.01.

Discovery shed 5.79% to R174.90.

Steinhoff gained 1.32% to R7.65. The company told creditors in Europe on Friday that its immediate operational liquidity had been "largely addressed".

Shoprite closed 1.42% lower at R243.01.

Resilient dropped 7.98% to R117 and Nepi Rockcastle 6.25% to R160.77.

MTN relinquished 1.27% to R133.04. It said earlier its results for the year to end-December, scheduled for release on March 8, would show a return to profit for both basic and headline earnings per share.