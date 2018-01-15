Historic highs for Asian shares but dollar falls some more

Sydney — Asian shares hit historic highs on Monday after Wall Street extended its record-breaking run, while the US dollar retreat continued as investors priced in the risk of tighter policies elsewhere in the developed world.

Activity was restrained somewhat as a US holiday curbed trade in cash Treasuries, though E-Mini futures for the S&P500 still made gains of 0.22%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%, having finally cleared the former record high of 591.50 from late 2007.

Australia’s main index firmed 0.2%, while Japan’s Nikkei added 0.3%. Stocks in Hong Kong jumped 0.9% to another record. Investors were optimistic that Chinese GDP data for the December quarter due on Thursday would show growth of at least 6.7% for the world’s second biggest economy.

Wall Street was on a roll as the fourth-quarter earnings season began, with solid results from banks and robust retail sales driving investor optimism about economic growth.

The Dow amassed gains of 2% last week, while the Nasdaq gained 1.8% and the S&P 500 1.6%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored eight record closing highs out of the first nine trading days of 2018, while the Dow boasted its sixth closing high of the year.

Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to increase on average by 12.1% in the quarter, with profit for financial services companies likely to increase 13.2%, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The big consensus trade of being short US dollars into 2018 and long European and US financials continues to work in earnest and this remains the key focal point in the week ahead," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at broker IG.

"The decline in the USD index was actually the biggest sell-off since 27 June, with prices closing below the September 8 low. It just shows how much sway the dollar bears have right now."

Dollar in decline

The dollar index showed no sign of bouncing early on Monday, instead edging down to a fresh trough at 90.839.

The euro was up at a three-year peak of $1.2203 and holding all of Friday’s 1.3% surge.

The single currency has been bolstered by speculation European Central Bank policy makers are preparing to temper their vast monetary stimulus campaign.

Also helping was news German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party and the Social Democrats (SD) were moving toward formal coalition talks.

Leading members of the Social Democrats said on Sunday they would press for improvements to the coalition blueprint, seeking to win over sceptical party members who could torpedo the deal.

The dollar slipped to a six-week low on the yen at ¥110.73, even as the head of the Bank of Japan reiterated his commitment to keeping yields low.

The pound was at its highest since mid-2016 at $1.3741, while the Canadian dollar held firm on wagers the country’s central bank would lift interest rates at a policy meeting on Wednesday.

A softening US dollar combined with resilient Chinese demand has been positive for most commodity prices.

Gold stood at $1,338.34 an ounce after reaching a four-month top of $1,339.34 on Friday.

Oil prices consolidated following six straight sessions of gains, with output cuts led by oil cartel Opec and Russia as well as healthy demand keeping crude near December 2014 highs.

Brent crude futures eased 3c to $69.84 a barrel, while US crude rose 8c to $64.38.

Reuters