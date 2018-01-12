Markets

Futures climb as JSE is lifted by resources, property and financials

12 January 2018 - 18:34 Yanda Ntsaluba
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African futures rose on Friday, with the JSE ending the day higher and registering its fourth consecutive week of gains.

Volumes were low on the day, at R11bn, compared with the usual daily average of R20bn.

The top-40 Alsi futures index closed 1.01% higher at 53,848 points. The number of contracts traded was 12,487 from Thursday’s 27,465.

The all share added 0.8% to 60,083.1 points and the top 40 0.89%. Resources gained 1.99%, the property index 0.9%, and financials 0.67%. Platinums fell 0.29%.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was up 0.62%, while in Europe the FTSE 100 had added 0.25% and the CAC 40 0.33%.

Platinum had gained 1.19% to $997.05 an ounce and gold 0.68% to $1,331.17. Brent crude was flat at $69.10 a barrel.

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
FSB and JSE to scrutinise wild trades prompted by ...
Markets
2.
Rand falls 20c by lunchtime after statement by ...
Markets
3.
Which JSE shares will get ‘Viceroyed’ on Friday?
Markets
4.
JSE rises above 60,000 points again on positive ...
Markets
5.
Oil slips, although analysts say fundamentals are ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.