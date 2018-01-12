Futures climb as JSE is lifted by resources, property and financials

South African futures rose on Friday, with the JSE ending the day higher and registering its fourth consecutive week of gains.

Volumes were low on the day, at R11bn, compared with the usual daily average of R20bn.

The top-40 Alsi futures index closed 1.01% higher at 53,848 points. The number of contracts traded was 12,487 from Thursday’s 27,465.

The all share added 0.8% to 60,083.1 points and the top 40 0.89%. Resources gained 1.99%, the property index 0.9%, and financials 0.67%. Platinums fell 0.29%.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was up 0.62%, while in Europe the FTSE 100 had added 0.25% and the CAC 40 0.33%.

Platinum had gained 1.19% to $997.05 an ounce and gold 0.68% to $1,331.17. Brent crude was flat at $69.10 a barrel.