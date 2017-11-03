Stock Pick of the day
WATCH: ‘Amazon deserves investors’ attention’
Daily Stock pick analysis on BDtv Channel 412
03 November 2017 - 13:01
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities has chosen Amazon ($1,090.35/-1.21%) as his stock pick of the day.
He says that despite its share’s recent climb, its retail sales penetration in the online space in the US and developed markets in general remains low. This means that Amazon still has a lot of runway to take market share away from the traditional brick and mortar retailers.
LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.