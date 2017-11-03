WATCH: ‘Amazon deserves investors’ attention’

Markets

03 November 2017 - 13:01 Business Day TV
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities has chosen Amazon ($1,090.35/-1.21%) as his stock pick of the day.

He says that despite its share’s recent climb, its retail sales penetration in the online space in the US and developed markets in general remains low. This means that Amazon still has a lot of runway to take market share away from the traditional brick and mortar retailers.

