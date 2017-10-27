JSE firms as banks and retailers claw back some of the week’s losses

The JSE closed higher on Friday, after the rand staged a mild recovery to the dollar, helping retailers and banks pare significant losses sustained in the previous two days.

The local unit firmed against all major currencies, but remained significantly weaker from before Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

The rand largely determined the direction of the local bourse this week, with rand hedges and miners pushing the JSE to record levels. The dollar has also been buoyant, but this helped put a lid on commodity prices, analysts said.

While stronger on Friday, this week the rand also reacted to positive UK and US economic data for the third quarter, and a European Central Bank decision to extend monetary policy stimulus, albeit at lower levels, to September.

Local equity markets had mainly tracked their international counterparts, which have had a good run driven by plentiful global liquidity, said Nedbank Group Economic Unit analysts.

The performance of the local equity market would remain highly dependent on global liquidity conditions, and the current risk-on environment, but domestic political factors would also play a role. So far, liquidity had trumped politics, but the current global risk-on environment might just as easily turn into a risk-off environment, Nedbank said.

The all share gained 0.24% to 58,714 points and the top 40 rose 0.25%. The local bourse added 1.32% for the week.

On Friday food and drug retailers gained 1.8%, general retailers 1.51%, banks 1.15% and industrials 0.8%. Gold miners lost 2.19%, resources 1.7% and platinums 0.47%.

The platinum index added 7.8% for the week, while banks lost 2.08%.

Diversified miner Glencore dropped 3.2% to R68.43, Anglo American 2.17% to R261.79 and BHP 1.68% to R252.67.

Sasol fell 2.21% to R404.70.

Exxaro lost 4.7% to R143.15, African Rainbow Minerals 4.93% to R118.37 and Kumba Iron Ore 3.82% to R268.33.

Gold Fields dropped 4.58% to R56.30 and Anglogold Ashanti 2.05% to R131.66.

Clicks added 4.12% to R160.71, declaring a final dividend of R2.34 for the year to end-August on Thursday‚ an increase of 18.4% from the prior year.

PPC was up 2.41% to R6.80, after earlier saying that Swiss building material group LafargeHolcim had emerged as a rival bidder to Fairfax and AfriSam as it considers a merger.

Coal of Africa surged 8.89% to 49c, having earlier issued an update for the third-quarter.

Investment group Long4Life lost 0.97% to R5.10, despite saying earlier it would consider paying dividends by the end of its financial year in February‚ subject to its operating income.

Lewis was unchanged at R26.50, after it earlier warned shareholders its interim earnings would decline by up to 18% in the half-year to end-September.

Global markets were broadly higher, with the Dow flat shortly after the JSE closed, while the Nasdaq was up 1.48%. The CAC 40 had gained 0.71%, the DAX 30 0.63% and the FTSE 100 0.17%.

Platinum was flat at $915.82 an ounce while gold had added 0.24% to $1,269.80.

Brent crude was up 0.92% to $60.04 dollars a barrel, helped by declining inventories of fuel, and optimism that oil cartel Opec was likely to extend a deal to limit production and rein in global oversupply, reported Dow Jones Newswires.