MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks lower global markets, with retailers faring the worst

The JSE pushed lower on Thursday, tracking weaker global markets, with retailers giving up all of Wednesday’s gains, despite a firmer rand.

That sector, and the JSE, had been lifted by positive retail sales data for August, when retail trade sales rose a significant 5.5%, well above a consensus forecast of 2%.

Globally, markets were processing comments made by US treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin on Wednesday, that stocks could fall significantly if the promised tax reforms weren’t passed. Mnuchin could be right, according to FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed, because, given the size of the rally, it was doubtful it was only based on economic growth and earnings expectations.

The all share closed 0.44% weaker at 57‚896.8 points and the blue-chip top 40 was down 0.43%. General retailers shed 2.01%‚ industrials 0.58%‚ food and drug retailers 0.57%‚ resources 0.36% and financials 0.26%.

Gold added 1.39%‚ platinum 0.83% and banks 0.49%.

Shortly after the JSE closed‚ the FTSE 100 was down 0.30% and the DAX 30 0.56%.

ArcelorMittal closed 4.39% higher at R5.95 in choppy trade.

British American Tobacco shed 0.65% to R864.31.

Remgro dropped 1.57% to R220.

AngloGold Ashanti gained 3.17% to R128.45, and Northam Platinum jumped 3.68% to R48.42.

Among banks, FirstRand rose 1.79% to R53.95.

Liberty Holdings shed 1.15% to R110.30.

The losers among retailers included Woolworths, down 3.25% to R58, and Mr Price, which lost 2.16% to R181.60. Pick n Pay shed 1.49% to R59.60.

Pharmacy group Dis-Chem closed 0.49% lower at R32.76 ahead of its Friday release of interim results to end-August. It has predicted that headline earnings per sharewill rise between 34.8% and 39.5%.

Property stocks with exposure to the UK market were badly hit on the day. Intu lost 3.09% to R39.88 and Capital and Counties was 2.68% down to R47.18.

MTN lost 1.98% to R124.49.

Naspers closed 0.46% lower at R3,255.

Sun International fell 1.95% to R52.93.

Educational group Adcorp closed 2.9% lower at R13.40 ahead of its Friday release of interims to end-August. Normalised earnings per share plunged 76% to 88.6c per share for the year ended February.

At 5.30pm‚ gold was up 0.66% to $1‚289.33 an ounce and platinum 0.74% to $927.63.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was off 0.48% at 52,157 points. The number of contracts traded was 24‚065 from Wednesday’s 16,382.