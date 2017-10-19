Markets

Bonds are weaker in early trade

19 October 2017 - 10:07 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

South African bonds were weaker on Thursday morning, even as the rand staged a slight recovery.

The rand, which bonds usually track, has been under pressure this week, succumbing to local political pressure after a Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday.

Nedbank analyst Reezwana Sumad said the sudden and unexplained changes to the Cabinet put the country at risk of negative reactions from credit rating agencies.

The nomination of the next Federal Reserve chief in the US has emerging market investors on alert.

Sasfin Securities fixed income traders said, investors were reconsidering their emerging-market bond holdings, as there was speculation that a more hawkish candidate was the front runner. "Bonds that are particularly sensitive to political developments and currencies that are relatively more volatile will be more vulnerable if there is a hawkish pick."

At 9.10am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.800% from Wednesday’s 8.745%.

The rand was at R13.5521 to the dollar from R13.5765.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Weak currency is keeping rand hedges firm, but ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on upbeat local data and ...
Markets
3.
Rand’s slide against the dollar is worse than ...
Markets
4.
Bonds weaken as rand falls on disappointing ...
Markets
5.
JSE performs comeback on upbeat retail sales data ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.