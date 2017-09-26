JSE likely to follow global markets down

The JSE reopens on Tuesday after a long weekend to gloomy global markets taking their cue from the Nasdaq index’s 0.88% drop on Monday.

Besides fear of war between the US and North Korea, markets were jittery ahead of a speech US President Donald Trump is scheduled to give on Wednesday on his tax proposals.

Construction group Aveng, which delayed releasing its results to account for a R2.4bn write-down following an adverse settlement of a disputed Australian project, said on September 20 it expected to report on Tuesday a headline loss for the year to end-June of up to R16.63.

Aveng said it would write down the values of its Kenmare Resources and Mokolo Crocodile Water Augmentation projects, taking the total to R2.7bn.

Furthermore, the results will include an impairment charge of R272m for Aveng Steel which it failed to sell along with a R531m deferred tax write-down.

These write-downs would increase its basic and headline loss per share by R6.67, Wednesday’s trading update said.

Aveng said it expected its Australian subsidiary McConnell Dowel and its South African subsidiary Aveng Grinaker-LTA to return to profitability in the financial year underway.

Aveng’s share price more than halved from R6.29 in July before it announced the settlement of the Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas project to a low of R2.88 on September 15. Its share price jumped 21% to R3.50 on September 20 when it released its trading update ahead of its results.

Remgro’s share price, which gained 0.45% to R211.50 on Friday, may move when the JSE opens on Tuesday after the market has had the long weekend to digest its deal with fast-moving consumer goods multinational Unilever.

The parties announced at 3.30pm on Friday that Unilever would buy Remgro’s 25.75% holding in its South African operations in exchange for R5bn cash and Unilevers’ "spreads business" valued at R7bn.

Friday’s statement did not detail which brands were part of the spreads business, or whether this included any operations outside SA.

Unilever has been seeking a buyer for its margarine division, which includes the Flora and Stork brands. According to UK newspaper The Telegraph, the multinational hopes to receive a total of £6bn for its global spreads operations.