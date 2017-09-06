JSE slips to two-week low, in line with global markets

The South African share market was weaker at midday on Wednesday, with the all share dipping below the 56,000-point mark for the first time in two weeks.

The all share was off 0.57% to 55,826.90 points at lunchtime, mirroring the broadly weaker sentiment on global markets.

"There is clear concern over the escalating tension between the US and North Korea, which has culminated in repeated stints of risk-off trading in recent weeks," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

"With the increasingly frequent tests in North Korea triggering such moves, it’s making traders a little more anxious than normal and it seems that for now, sitting on the sidelines is preferred," Erlam said.

Banks and financial stocks led the declines on the JSE, although industrial stocks were also broadly weaker on the day.

Mining shares were mixed, with the gold index higher, despite a relatively stable metal price.

Stocks in Europe were mostly weaker at midday, following their peers in Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.46% by the close.

On the JSE, Barclays Africa was off 4.23% to R143.66, Nedbank 3.45% to R205.95 and Capitec 2.66% to 873.86.

Earlier in the day, Capitec issued a voluntary trading update in which it said it expected interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise by up to 18%.

MMI Holdings was off 2.45% to R19.90, after earlier reporting diluted core headline earnings of R3.2bn for the year to end-June, unchanged from the year-earlier period.

Investment group PSG lost 1.89% to R241 and Brait 2.44% to R54.83.

In retailers, Truworths was off 2.18% to R81.25, TFG 2.88% to R143.04 and Shoprite 2.21% to R216.11.

The National Credit Regulator (NCR) earlier levied Shoprite with a R1m fine after it was found guilty of reckless lending.

"This judgment comes after an investigation by the NCR revealed that Shoprite had entered into credit agreements with consumers without conducting a reasonable and objective assessment of the consumers’ ability to afford the loans‚" NCR CE Nomsa Motshegare said.

Food producer Pioneer Foods was off 3.38% to R113.10

Vodacom slumped 6.56% to R166.60, after selling down its shares in parent company Vodafone. The sale was done so that Vodacom could meet its 20% minimum free float requirement on the JSE, following the Safaricom transaction, which resulted in Vodafone increasing its ownership in Vodacom from 65% to 69.7%.