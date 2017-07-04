Oil breaks its rally, but bearish sentiment is dissipating

Singapore — Oil prices retreated in early Asian trade on Tuesday, halting a run of eight straight days of gains on signs that a relentless rise in US crude production is running out of steam.

Brent crude futures fell 27c or 0.5% to $49.41 a barrel by 3.54am GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 24c or 0.5% at $46.83 a barrel.

The falls came after both benchmarks rebounded about 12% from their recent lows on June 21.

Many traders closed positions ahead of the US Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, while Brent also faced technical resistance as it approached $50 a barrel, traders said.

Despite this, market sentiment has shifted somewhat.

Late May and most of June were overwhelmingly bearish as US output rose and doubts grew over the ability of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to hold back enough production to tighten the market.

But sentiment began to shift towards the end of June, when US data showed a dip in American oil output and a slight fall in drilling for new production.

"We see a recovery for oil prices in H2 2017 from current levels, with Opec production cuts, a slowdown in global supply growth and seasonally firming demand driving up prices," BMI Research said, although it added that "large-volume supply additions will keep price growth flat year on year in 2018".

BMI said it expected Brent to average $54 a barrel in the second half of this year, and to average $55 a barrel in 2018.

It expects WTI to average $51 in the second half of 2017 and to average $52 next year.

ANZ bank said on Tuesday that the dips in US production and drilling were "a small but significant shift in the dynamics in the oil market", and that this would take some pressure off Opec’s struggle to rein in oversupply.

Opec is leading a bid to tighten oil markets by pledging to hold back about 1.2-million barrels a day in output between January this year and March 2018.

Its efforts have been undermined by rising output from Libya and Nigeria, which are exempt from the cuts. Their increased production helped push Opec’s June output to a 2017 high of 32.57-million barrels a day, about 820,000 barrels a day above its supply target.

Reuters