JSE closes firmer after dismal June, as diversified miners do best

The JSE closed firmer on Monday as the market started the second half of the year on a positive note following a poor June, in which the market recorded its biggest one-month loss in more than 18 months.

Resources led the market on a weaker currency and a rebound in global commodity prices, despite a weaker performance from platinum on the day, falling 1.76% to $909.84 an ounce.

The iron ore price has rebounded about 20% from its recent low, thanks to firmer data on the Chinese economy, including steel production.

Platinum and gold shares ended the day lower, with the spot price of gold shedding 1.42% to $1,223.17 an ounce on the stronger dollar.

Apart from resources, general retailers and banks also gained, on renewed hopes of an interest-rate cut later in the year. Industrials were firmer as selected rand hedges performed on the weaker currency.

Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen said Stanlib economist Kevin Lings had changed his view on interest rates and now expected a cut in rates by the end of 2017.

Hansen said a cut in interest rates had historically been very positive for industrial shares on the JSE, particularly companies doing most of their business in SA.

"So, all in all, this looks like a good time to be accumulating JSE shares, not lightening," Hansen said.

The all share hit a record high of 55,188 points in April 2015 but at the end of last week, it was back at levels last seen in June 2014, after a 3.5% decline in June.

The all share lost 4.06% in November 2015 as banking shares pulled back on negative emerging-market sentiment, just before former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was fired in December.

"In other words, over a three-year period, dividends have been the only source of return from local equities," analysts at Old Mutual Multi-Managers said.

The Old Mutual analysts said JSE returns had been disappointing for investors. Local equities have given below-inflation returns over the past year, while global equities have not contributed in rand terms.

Selected local shares have dropped sharply in 2017. ArcelorMittal lost 31% in June and Sun International 15%. Lonmin fell 12.3% in June and 33% in May. Anglo American rose nearly 200% in 2016, but is down 7.6% so far in 2017.

The Dow Jones was 0.90% higher at the JSE’s close with European markets also in positive territory. The CAC 40 added 1.55%, the FTSE 100 0.94% and the DAX 1.27%.

Brent crude was up 0.84% at $49.38 a barrel in early evening trade.

The all share closed 1.07% higher at 52,163.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 1.26%. Resources climbed 2.11%, industrials 1.02%, general retailers 0.75% and banks 0.50%. The gold index shed 1.89% and platinums 1.43%.

Among the global miners Glencore lifted 5.04% to R51.48, BHP 3.61% to R206.87 and Anglo American 3.30% to R181.31.

The recent rebound in iron ore prices benefited local stocks with exposure to the market. Kumba Iron Ore rose 1.99% to R174.62 and ArcelorMittal SA 1.89% to R5.40.

Harmony Gold shed 2.31% to R21.18.

Impala Platinum lost 1.93% to R36.14, Northam 2.47% to R39.45 and Royal Bafokeng 5.35% to R32.35.

Richemont gained 1.08% to R109.34.

In the banking sector FirstRand added 1.55% to R47.88, but Capitec shed 1.53% to R817.28.

Retailer TFG added 1.68% to R139.58 while Mr Price dropped 0.32% to R155.50.

New Europe Property Investments rose 1.26% to R167.54.

Naspers rebounded 2.22% to R2,601.61 after losing more than 3.5% last week.

Pharmaceutical and healthcare shares were under pressure following reports that medical schemes may be phased out with the introduction of government’s National Health Insurance scheme.

Advanced Health plummeted 7.09% to R1.18 and Ascendis Health dropped 1.2% to R21.38.

Netcare was down 1.79% to R25.27.