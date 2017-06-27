Futures track stronger JSE as global markets await Yellen comment

The futures market gained on Tuesday as a weaker rand and recovery in commodity prices helped miners recover from losses sustained earlier in the week

The weaker rand also boosted rand hedges, putting banks and financial stocks under pressure.

The all share gained 0.28% to 51,432.2 points, while the blue-chip top 40 was up 0.39%.

The resources index gained 2.83%, after losing 1.2% on Monday, while most other indices declined.

Banks lost 0.82%, financials 0.76%, property 0.75%, and industrials 0.1%. The gold index gained 2.01% and platinum 1.27%.

In early evening trade, markets in the US and Europe were mixed as focus turned to speeches from central bank officials.

The Dow was 0.06% higher in early evening trade in SA, while the tech heavy Nasdaq declined 0.35%.

In Europe the export-heavy Dax was down 0.78% and the CAC 40 0.72%.

US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen is expected to give a speech later tonight. Comments from European Central Bank president Mario Draghi that the eurozone was recovering, which tacitly spoke to tightening of eurozone monetary policy, boosted the euro.

At 5.50pm, Brent crude was 2.02% up at $46.84 a barrel.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.40% at 45,636 points.

The number of contracts traded was 45,622 from Monday’s 28,400

The rand was at R12.9573 to the dollar from R12.861.