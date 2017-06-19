Oil prices slip as number of US rigs rises and demand growth falters

London — Oil prices edged lower on Monday, weighed down by an expansion in US drilling that has helped to maintain high global supplies despite an Opec-led initiative to tighten the market by cutting production.

Signs of faltering demand have also prompted weakening sentiment, dropping prices to levels comparable to when the output cuts were first announced late in 2016.

Brent crude futures were down 16 US cents at $47.21 per barrel at 8.41am GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 19c at $44.55 per barrel.

Prices for both benchmarks are down about 14% since late May, when producers led by Opec extended a pledge to cut output by 1.8-million barrels per day for an extra nine months.

Analysts said a steady rise in US production, along with output increases in cut-exempt Libya and Nigeria, were undermining the Opec-led effort.

"Anyone who is looking for the bottom of the current price fall must keep his or her eyes on the supply-side equation and only get optimistic if the factors that have been driving oil prices lower since the end of May change," PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

Data on Friday showed a record 22nd consecutive week of increases in the number of US oil rigs, bringing the count to 747, the most since April 2015.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs said if the rig count held, US oil production would have increased 770,000 barrels per day between the fourth quarter of 2016 and the same quarter in 2017 in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Bakken and Niobrara shale oilfields.

Supplies from Opec also jumped in May, driven by recovering output from Libya and Nigeria, which were exempt from cuts due to unrest that had hindered their output.

There are also indicators that demand growth in Asia, the world’s biggest oil-consuming region, is stalling.

Japan’s customs-cleared crude imports fell 13.5% in May from a year earlier, the Finance Ministry said.

India took in 4.2% less crude in May than it did a year before.

In China, oil demand growth has been slowing for some time, albeit from record levels.

Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said the oil market needed time to rebalance, pointing to a draw of about 50-million barrels from floating storage and a drop in industrial nations’ onshore storage compared to July 2016.

Reuters