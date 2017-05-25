JSE’s banks likely to benefit from rand under R13/$

Speculation that President Jacob Zuma will be ousted this weekend during an ANC executive committee meeting helped the rand to trade comfortably under R13/$ on Thursday morning.

The rand has strengthened more than 5% over five trading days, from R13.59/$ on May 18 to R12.88/$ on Thursday morning.

The rand was also boosted by Stats SA reporting on Wednesday that inflation, as measured by the annual change in consumer price index (CPI), fell all the way to 5.3% in April from 6.1% in March.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is scheduled to announce the monetary policy committee’s interest rate decision at 3pm on Thursday.

While inflation falling back under the central bank’s 6% ceiling and the rand under R13/$ would normally raise hopes of a 25 basis point cut, Kganyago is expected to announce no change to the 7% repo rate.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said in a note e-mailed on Wednesday: "On account of the Bank’s CPI forecast remaining near the upper end of the inflation target and concern regarding rand exchange rate volatility, we expect the Bank to retain a cautious policy stance and keep interest rates on hold this year."

Fashion chain The Foschini Group (TFG) is scheduled to release its results for the year to end-March on Thursday. TFG has not released a trading statement, as would be required if its earnings differed by more than 20% from the prior year’s. TFG reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) growth of 5.7% in its first-half results.

Quantum Foods, the poultry group unbundled from Pioneer, warned shareholders on April 12 it expected to report on Thursday that its interim HEPS for the six months to end-March declined by as much as 24%.

The drop was partly due to the matching period’s results receiving a 11.3c per share boost from the sale of its Hartbeespoort abattoir.

Quantum said the results would show improved earnings from the South African operations, but reduced earnings from its rest of Africa operations due to drought. Earnings from Mozambique were further affected by increased layer hen mortality during a period of extreme weather conditions, the trading statement said.

Technology group MICROmega said in a trading statement on Wednesday its results for the year to end-March would show HEPS growth of 28%.