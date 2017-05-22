Rand gains on softer dollar as Angela Merkel bemoans ‘weak’ euro

The rand was marginally firmer in late afternoon trade on Monday on renewed dollar weakness.

The dollar could not hold $1.1162 against the euro on the day and weakened above the $1.12 level to the euro again.

The dollar lost ground following comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the euro was too weak in the light of the accommodative policies of the European Central Bank (ECB).

The dollar was also weighed down by the Donald Trump factor, despite the US president’s absence from Washington, as he was on his first overseas visit as the country’s leader.

Analysts have thrown doubt on Trump’s passing his announced plans on tax reform and infrastructure spending if his administration remained bogged down by the special investigation into possible collusion between his staff and Russia, during and after last year’s election.

The rand was trading in a tight range, firming to R13.1379/$ on Monday ahead of the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee decision on interest rates, on Thursday.

The committee is widely expected to leave the repurchase rate unchanged.

The rand was also boosted by stronger commodity prices, with the platinum price climbing 0.29% to $940.89 an ounce.

At 3.47pm the rand was at R13.1797 against the dollar from R13.2289.

It was at R14.8210 against the euro from R14.8145 and at R17.1510 against the pound from R17.1972.

The euro was at $1.1246 from $1.1204.

"On a slightly extended view, the area at R13.02/$ to R13.04/$ retains its relevance as an intermediate target for the rand," analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

Although the dollar was oversold, it could exhibit further weakness against the euro over the short term, Momentum said.