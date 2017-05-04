How to profit from a shock Le Pen victory

With most analysts predicting an equity plunge across the board if Le Pen prevails in Sunday’s runoff, here is a round-up of stocks and other assets that will be particularly affected.

Winners

Defence

Le Pen advocates raising France’s defence spending to 3% of gross domestic product by 2022 — compared with Macron’s proposal for 2% — and enlarging police and security forces. Higher expenditure would boost the sector, and a weaker euro could aid commercial aerospace stocks, according to Citigroup.

Nuclear and coal

Le Pen proposes a multibillion-euro plan to refit France’s nuclear plants — a stark contrast with plans by both Macron and the current administration to reduce reliance. Still, any benefit for Electricite de France (EDF) — the state-controlled utility that monopolises nuclear production in the nation — would be offset by her plans to pull EDF out of the UK’s Hinkley Point nuclear project and potentially renationalise the firm, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Rob Barnett and Elchin Mammadov say.

Her victory could also provide at least some short-term relief to Germany’s Uniper, which has coal plants in France, since Macron has proposed a carbon tax, Mammadov said in an e-mail.

Global giants

Just as the post-Brexit plunge in the pound boosted the revenue of UK-listed global megacaps, a drop in the euro spurred by Le Pen’s win could be a boon to French counterparts. The CAC 40’s biggest names including LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, L’Oreal, Sanofi and Airbus have little exposure to the country’s economy. Its members on average get only about a quarter of their sales from France, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Defensive stocks

Shares deemed more immune to the economic cycle — such as consumer staples and drug makers — could also be more resilient, analysts at Société Générale, led by Roland Kaloyan, wrote in a note.

Tobacco, food and beverages, and healthcare companies were among the more defensive sectors when peripheral bond spreads surged during the eurozone debt crisis in 2012, UBS strategists wrote in a note.

Losers

Banks

A Le Pen win could devastate regional banks, among the biggest gainers after the first-round vote. A plunge in bond yields amid a scramble for safe-haven assets would depress expectations for bank earnings. Her opposition to the euro would spark fear that in a worst-case scenario, France could pull out of the single currency, triggering its collapse and forcing banks to redenominate their assets.

Concession companies

Le Pen, with her call for "economic patriotism", has championed nationalising airports and highway operators. This would bode ill for concession firms such as Vinci, Eiffage and Spain’s Abertis Infraestructuras, which owns Sanef in France, according to Société Générale.

Indebted domestic firms

French firms with large domestic exposure would suffer the most from heightened economic uncertainty upon a Le Pen victory. Those that have to repay large amounts of euro debt — such as banks, real estate firms and utilities — would also suffer from concerns of France returning to a potentially weaker national currency, according to UBS.

