How to profit from a shock Le Pen victory
London — After a relief rally fuelled by polls projecting an easy victory for French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, a win for his anti-euro rival Marine Le Pen would likely rock equity markets that are already pricing out risks to the region’s stability.
With the poll margin wider than for the Brexit referendum and the US election, such an improbable win for Le Pen could lead to losers and bigger losers in the immediate aftermath, analysts and money managers warn. Markets would also see a resurgence in volatility.
"The difficulty with the victory of Le Pen is that the political risk would increase quite dramatically so all the high-beta sectors will suffer," says Vincent Durel, a Paris-based portfolio manager at Fidelity International, referring to shares deemed most sensitive to market swings.
His firm oversees $294bn globally excluding the US.
"The defensive stocks may benefit — in relative terms because I think they will all go down in absolute terms."
Polls are showing Macron ahead by about 20 points. A wide margin of respondents in a snap survey also said he won Wednesday’s debate, an especially brutal exchange between the two candidates. The CAC 40 index jumped 0.8% to a nine-year high on Thursday.
With most analysts predicting an equity plunge across the board if Le Pen prevails in Sunday’s runoff, here is a round-up of stocks and other assets that will be particularly affected.
Winners
Defence
Le Pen advocates raising France’s defence spending to 3% of gross domestic product by 2022 — compared with Macron’s proposal for 2% — and enlarging police and security forces. Higher expenditure would boost the sector, and a weaker euro could aid commercial aerospace stocks, according to Citigroup.
Nuclear and coal
Le Pen proposes a multibillion-euro plan to refit France’s nuclear plants — a stark contrast with plans by both Macron and the current administration to reduce reliance. Still, any benefit for Electricite de France (EDF) — the state-controlled utility that monopolises nuclear production in the nation — would be offset by her plans to pull EDF out of the UK’s Hinkley Point nuclear project and potentially renationalise the firm, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Rob Barnett and Elchin Mammadov say.
Her victory could also provide at least some short-term relief to Germany’s Uniper, which has coal plants in France, since Macron has proposed a carbon tax, Mammadov said in an e-mail.
Global giants
Just as the post-Brexit plunge in the pound boosted the revenue of UK-listed global megacaps, a drop in the euro spurred by Le Pen’s win could be a boon to French counterparts. The CAC 40’s biggest names including LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, L’Oreal, Sanofi and Airbus have little exposure to the country’s economy. Its members on average get only about a quarter of their sales from France, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
Defensive stocks
Shares deemed more immune to the economic cycle — such as consumer staples and drug makers — could also be more resilient, analysts at Société Générale, led by Roland Kaloyan, wrote in a note.
Tobacco, food and beverages, and healthcare companies were among the more defensive sectors when peripheral bond spreads surged during the eurozone debt crisis in 2012, UBS strategists wrote in a note.
Losers
Banks
A Le Pen win could devastate regional banks, among the biggest gainers after the first-round vote. A plunge in bond yields amid a scramble for safe-haven assets would depress expectations for bank earnings. Her opposition to the euro would spark fear that in a worst-case scenario, France could pull out of the single currency, triggering its collapse and forcing banks to redenominate their assets.
Concession companies
Le Pen, with her call for "economic patriotism", has championed nationalising airports and highway operators. This would bode ill for concession firms such as Vinci, Eiffage and Spain’s Abertis Infraestructuras, which owns Sanef in France, according to Société Générale.
Indebted domestic firms
French firms with large domestic exposure would suffer the most from heightened economic uncertainty upon a Le Pen victory. Those that have to repay large amounts of euro debt — such as banks, real estate firms and utilities — would also suffer from concerns of France returning to a potentially weaker national currency, according to UBS.
Bloomberg
