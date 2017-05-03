Eurozone economy begins 2017 on strong footing

The eurozone economy has seen a steady period of growth, expanding by 1.7% in 2016.

That was faster than the US’s growth rate of 1.6% in 2016.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast that the eurozone would maintain the healthy pace in 2017 with annual growth of 1.7%.

Spain was a solid performer in the period from January to March, growing by 0.8% as the country continues to recover from a damaging crisis marked by sky-high unemployment.

But economic growth in France slowed in the first quarter to 0.3% just before the country chooses its next president in an election where the economy is taking centre stage.

Still, the overall figure for the eurozone shows that recovery in Europe remains on track, despite the significant political uncertainties in Europe, including Britain’s divorce from the EU.

"In a year beset with serious political risks, the economy got off to an encouraging start," said Berenberg Bank economist Florian Hense. "With major uncertainties from elections this year out of the way [Geert Wilders in the Netherlands] or — hopefully — receding [Marine le Pen in France, early elections in Italy], the upswing is poised to maintain its current momentum or even gain further traction in the quarters to come," he said.

The sustained growth will put pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to scale back its controversial stimulus measures.

The ECB, led by its chief Mario Draghi, is at pains to stress that, despite the series of positive economic signals, it may be too soon to pull back on the programme.

