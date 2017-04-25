MARKET WRAP: Markets fairly quiet on paucity of data and holidays

The JSE followed international markets firmer on Tuesday while the rand weakened off the one-month highs it reached on Monday. Trading is expected to be quiet ahead of Freedom Day on Thursday and the Workers’ Day long weekend.

"There is no data to take note of today, so sentiment will drive markets," said TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce.

Internationally, the only real market-driver this week is set to be US President Donald Trump’s expected announcement on tax reform on Wednesday. "We may see a shift of interest towards Trump’s proposed tax reduction plan but it will likely only be an outline of the broad ideas the US president has," Pearce said.

At 6.26pm, the rand was at R13.10 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.02. The benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.705% from 8.62% previously.

The JSE was boosted by rand hedges, riding the momentum of Monday’s gains in the currency.

The all share closed 0.63% higher at 53,257.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.73%. Industrials lifted 1.09%, and food and drug retailers rose 0.65%. Financials were up 0.32%, property 0.23% and banks 0.22%. The gold index dropped 2.84%, general retailers 0.98% and platinums 0.83%.

Naspers firmed 1.85% to R2,536.72, a record high. Anheuser-Busch InBev added 1.66% to R1,493.48 and Richemont 2.82% to R108.35.

After opening 2% weaker, Anglo American pared losses in later trade to close 0.22% lower at R187.99 following the release of its first-quarter trading update on Monday. Despite reporting higher diamond sales, the share was under pressure on lower copper and nickel prices.

Kumba Iron Ore ended the day up 1.02% to R178.34 after reporting higher first-quarter sales.

AngloGold Ashanti was 3.14% lower at R152.62, while Lonmin gained 1.89% to R18.30.

Standard Bank was 0.46% firmer at R147.93.

In retailers, Woolworths dropped 0.96% to R73.29, Shoprite 0.94% to R204.45, and Pick n Pay 0.19% to R63.27.

Telkom was 1.48% higher at R72.70.

Futures tracked gains in global share markets with the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index 0.6% firmer at 46‚990 points. The number of contracts traded was 16,932 from Monday’s 24‚314.

With Maarten Mittner and Reitumetse Pitso