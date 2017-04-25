JSE opens firmer on upbeat global markets

The JSE all share opened firmer on Tuesday, breaching 53,000 for the first time in a week, as the bourse followed upbeat global markets, with Naspers leading industrials higher.

Market heavyweight Naspers was in record territory amid market talk its Chinese internet investment Tencent was set to increase the number of WeChat users it has in the country. Naspers owns 34% of Tencent.

Gold shares retreated for the second consecutive session with banks losing out on profit-taking after a strong show on Monday.

The Dow Jones closed 1.05% higher on Monday. Asian markets were firmer in morning trade with the Nikkei 225 adding 1.08%. The Hang Seng gained 1.18%.

The results of the first round of the French presidential elections lifted the JSE as polls indicate that centrist pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron will beat right-wing candidate Marline le Pen in the final round of voting on May 7.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said trading was choppy on the day, despite strong gains among European markets. "Volatility was caused by the mixed direction given by the usual market drivers as the dollar weakened and oil prices fell but the overriding factor was Macron’s first-round victory in the French elections," Nedbank said.

At 9.36am the all share was 0.24% higher at 53,049.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.28%. Industrials were up 0.76% and property 0.11%. The gold index lost 1.46%, platinums 1.33%, resources 0.81% and general retailers 0.61%.

Early-morning market focus was on Anglo American, following the release of a first-quarter trading update. Despite reporting higher diamond sales, the share was down 2.03% to R184.57 on lower copper and nickel prices.

Kumba Iron Ore was 2.14% off at R172.77 on weaker iron ore prices and despite reporting higher first-quarter sales..

Among gold stocks, AngloGold Ashanti was 2.23% lower at R154.05.

Lonmin was 1.45% lower at R17.70 in the platinum sector.

Among retailers, Woolworths dropped 0.81% to R73.40, Shoprite shed 0.91% to R204.52 and Pick n Pay was down 0.62% to R63, a two-week low.

Rebosis softened 0.41% to R12.25. The group reported interim dividend growth of 7.1% on Monday.

Telkom jumped 2.32% to R73.30.

Naspers firmed 1.67% to R2,532.19.