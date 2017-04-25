Trio brings X-factor to SA’s exchange arena

Lofty as this sounds, it’s hard to see how the ZAR X business model could place the entire South African stock market industry at risk. ZAR X is indeed championing its low hurdle for new listings, but even if that were to result in a few small dodgy companies coming to market, it is not likely to threaten an equities collapse. 4AX lost its appeal against ZAR X, who were awarded full costs in settlement. ZAR X believes further legal review on the part of 4AX is merely a stalling tactic to delay settling the costs.

With the infighting mostly concluded and the exchange licences granted, private and institutional investors are keen to see what effect the new bourses will have.

All three exchanges hope to attract listings and investors by offering cost savings and efficiencies — or, as the ZAR X website puts it, disruptive fintech to create a more efficient market for all.

For ZAR X, this means quick settlement (T+0), zero safe custody fees and free market data, among other things.

T+0 means sellers get their cash on the same day.

By contrast, the JSE only recently moved from the T+5 to the T+3 model.

The ZAR X brokerage model is percentage-based with no minimum. For private investors doing small trades (R2,000, for example), ZAR X will represent significant cost savings.

ZAR X is well on its way to offering all the features investors have come to expect of a modern exchange, including regulatory notices (via ZAPS, the ZAR X Publishing Service, which is equivalent to the JSE’s Sens), live price feeds and easy online trading via a mobile app. But none of this counts for much if the exchange fails to attract listings that interest investors.

This is the principal challenge facing all the new exchanges – without issuers, there is no market. To attract listings, Nel says ZAR X will charge fees that are about 60% less than issuers will pay elsewhere and continuing fees will be 80% less. 4AX announced that they hoped to list their first securities by the end of April 2017. Six listings are in the pipeline. They envisage a two-phase process for attracting listings. Phase one will target, among others, BEE holdings companies, agricultural companies and inward-listed securities (companies not domiciled in SA).

They have also teamed up with the Gauteng government with a view to listing small and medium-sized businesses such as township entrepreneurs.