Rand weathers junk-status storm

The rand was 0.4% weaker at R13.81/$ at 7am — bearing up relatively well after Fitch downgraded SA’s sovereign credit rating to subinvestment grade on Friday.

Fitch’s rating was harsher than S&P Global Ratings’ downgrade last Monday in that it cut both rand and foreign currency debt to BB+ whereas S&P kept SA’s rand-denominated debt at BBB-, one level above junk.

But some good news in Fitch’s statement was it gave SA a stable outlook whereas S&P kept its outlook negative — a hint S&P may also cut SA’s rand-denominated debt to junk soon.

"It would appear that the financial markets (especially the currency and bond markets) had largely priced in the Fitch rating’s decision, as well as the looming decision by Moody’s," Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings said in a note on Friday.

"Importantly, it still holds that most international investors are still not forced sellers of South African government bonds, especially were SA is included in global bond indices."

Echoing S&P, which cut Eskom’s credit rating into the deep junk territory of "single Bs" on Thursday night, Fitch said it was concerned about cost implication of the government’s intention to further develop nuclear energy.

Fitch argued that Eskom had already issued a request for information for nuclear suppliers and that Eskom was expected to issue a request for proposals for nuclear power stations later in 2017.

"The Treasury under its previous leadership of Pravin Gordhan had said that Eskom could not absorb the nuclear programme with its current approved guarantees, so that means that National Treasury is likely to have to substantially increase guarantees to Eskom. This would increase the government’s contingent liabilities, which are already sizeable," Lings said.

That the rand held under R14/$ on Monday morning after two of the big three credit ratings agency cut SA to junk was also surprising considering the dollar gained against most currencies on hawkish comments two regional presidents of the US Federal Reserve Bank gave in TV interviews at the weekend.

Judging by Sydney, Monday may be a good day for the JSE’s miners. BHP Billiton was 0.96% higher at A$24.83 ahead of the JSE’s opening, helping the S&P/ASX 200 index rise 0.67%.

BHP fell 0.77% to R219.06 on the JSE on Friday.