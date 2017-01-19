JSE opens flat on hawkish Yellen comments as gold shares retreat

The JSE opened flat on Thursday as gold shares dragged the overall market down on hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen.

The Dow closed 0.11% down on Wednesday and Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 adding 0.94% and the Hang Seng losing 0.41%.

Investors will be waiting for the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day, with no change to the bank’s quantitative easing (QE) programme expected. ECB president Mario Draghi was expected to provide some guidance on future rate movements.

Traders were cautious amid policy uncertainty ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

Yellen said the Fed was aiming to increase rates "a few times a year" for the next few years until 2019. That would bring the Federal Funds rate to 3% from 0.75% at present, with the market expecting at least three rate increases this year. The dollar firmed in response.

The gold price slipped below $1,200 again to $1,199/oz.

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) currency strategist John Cairns said it was the ECB’s turn to drive markets on Thursday. "Having acted in December to extend its quantitative easing (QE) programme to 2017, there was close-to-zero risk it would surprise the market, despite recent better growth and inflation numbers," he said.

At 9.35am the all share was 0.08% lower at 52,891.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.06%. The gold index was down 3.51%, platinums 1.89%, banks 0.65% and general retailers 0.47%.

Brent crude was marginally up 0.39% to $54.46 a barrel.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American added 0.72% to R222.03 and Sasol gained 0.54% to R423.29.

Sibanye shed 4.72% to R27.48. Harmony dropped 3.98% to R32.55.

Anglo American Platinum shed 3.31% to R305.05.

Among banks, FirstRand dropped 1.04% to R52.10.

Woolworths dropped 0.69% to R72.89, Mr Price shed 1.05% to R151.89 and Shoprite was 0.69% lower at R179.01.

Tradehold gained 2.04% to R24.49 and New Europe Property Investments dropped 0.94% to R155.77.

Sun International lifted 1.39% to R87.80.

Trans Hex gained 4.08% to R5.10.

