Oil edges up on weaker dollar

Singapore — Oil prices inched up on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and the expectation that Opec and other producers will cut output as part of a deal to curb global oversupply.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.64 a barrel at 3.44am GMT, up 19c from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 17c at $52.54 a barrel.

Traders said that prices were buoyed by a weakening dollar, which made fuel purchases cheaper for countries that used other currencies domestically, potentially spurring demand.

After spending much of the second half of 2016 in an upward trend, the dollar has fallen around 2.5% against a basket of other leading currencies since its early-January peak.

The greenback is in particular focus for international investors this week as Donald Trump is set to take office as the next US president on Friday.

"Oil pricing will be driven this week by the movement of the US dollar rather than crude itself, with president-elect Trump’s inauguration ... being the main event," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda brokerage in Singapore.

Oil also continued to receive support from an announced crude output cut from major producers including oil cartel Opec and Russia.

Opec has said it would reduce its output by 1.2-million barrels a day to 32.5-million barrels a day from January 1, and Russia as well as other non-Opec members are planning to cut about half as much.

However, there is a broad expectation that Opec will not fully implement its announced cuts, although compliance estimates of 50%-80% are enough to keep crude prices supported in the mid-$50s a barrel, traders said.

Rising oil output in the US has prevented crude prices from climbing further.

Despite a small dip in drilling last week, Goldman Sachs said it expected year-on-year US oil production to rise by 235,000 barrels a day in 2017, taking into account estimates of wells that have been drilled and are likely to start producing in the first half of the year.

Overall US oil output stands at 8.95-million barrels a day, up from less than 8.5-million barrels a day in June last year and back at similar levels to 2014, when Opec decided to start a price war against US shale producers and sent the market into a tailspin.

