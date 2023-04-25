BMW welcomes Android users to digital key feature

In the US bond market, short-dated treasury yields are trading well above longer-dated ones — a sign that investors think recession is possible
BMW’s Digital Key Plus, which when optioned has since 2021 allowed customers with Apple devices to lock, unlock and start the engine simply by having their smartphone in proximity, has been expanded to Android.
The vehicle reacts automatically when approached or receded in the same way as a classic vehicle key with comfort access functionality.
The orchestrated light play of the front and rear lights in conjunction with the light carpet also functions as with the physical key, depending on the vehicle equipment.
You can set up Digital Key Plus on Samsung Galaxy S23+/Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone models, and a number of older models with suitable hardware. A smartphone with Digital Key Plus completely replaces the vehicle key with extended functionality made possible using ultra-wideband technology (UWB).
This is a digital radio technology for close range with high bandwidth, which features precise localisation with the maximum possible security. The precision of UWB also ensures that the risk of relay attacks, where the radio signal is jammed or intercepted, is virtually eliminated.
The BMW Group worked in collaboration with partners like Google to develop the corresponding specification and established it as a global standard for the automotive industry via the Car Connectivity Consortium.
BMW has set the goal to offer digital vehicle access for all customers — irrespective of the operating system of the smartphone they use. The next development stage on the way to this goal is now to be able to offer the full range of comfort access functions on Android devices.
Android compatibility is available in Digital Key Plus-capable vehicles produced from November 2022. A future remote software upgrade will expand the capability to Digital Key Plus-capable vehicles produced before November 2022. The Digital Key plus feature is available for SA customers.
Samsung devices (running Android 13.1 or later) include: Galaxy S23+, S23 Ultra, S22+, S22 Ultra, S21+, S21 Ultra, Z Fold4, Z Fold3, Note20 Ultra in markets with Samsung Wallet. Google devices running Android 13.1 or later: Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro are also compatible.
BMW welcomes Android users to digital key feature
