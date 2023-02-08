Life / Motoring

Johannesburg speed cameras back in capture mode

The city has entered into a three-year contract with a new supplier of law enforcement equipment

08 February 2023 - 12:43 Phuti Mpyane
A view of speed cameras in Soweto. Picture: FANI MAHUNTSI/GALLO IMAGES

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) has signed a new contract with Syntell for the provision of advanced law enforcement and crash management (ALECRAM) services for a period of three years.

Speed cameras in Johannesburg had been offline for more than a year after a contract lapsed. This resulted in JMPD officers primarily relying on an increased presence and handwritten traffic fines, affecting revenue collection in the process. 

The contract came into effect just before the festive season traffic volumes. A previous service provider contract for the cameras had ended in May 2021. 

Syntell is the new provider of end-to-end traffic law enforcement technology used in traffic management and revenue collection. Their accident/crash management module will help the JMPD to link crashes to an exact position on a road and to determine the reason for the crash. The speed prosecution equipment and areas or sites to conduct speed prosecution have also been approved.

The MMC for Public Safety in the City of Johannesburg, Cllr David Tembe, has welcomed the signing of this new contract. The advanced speed prosecution cameras were launched during the festive season road safety campaign and were used during drunk driving operations throughout the City. This also coincided with the donation of seven alcohol evidentiary mobile units by the South African Breweries.

JMPD is back in full force to restore road law and order after a long period without functioning cameras. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

“We want to send a clear message to motorists that the City of Johannesburg has a zero tolerance for lawlessness, drunk and reckless driving. Motorist had free rein and could speed on our roads without any repercussions and with total disregard for rules of the road,” said Tembe. 

"There was a marked increase in accidents, especially accidents involving pedestrians during the period, but it has not been determined that all of the accidents were speed related," added JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

