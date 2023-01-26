Family-friendly BMW M3 CS announced

The SA Reserve Bank is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday afternoon
If the riotous M4 CSL is too cramped for your needs, the new M3 CS should fit right in
These days you know where you stand with the BMW 3 and 4 Series ranges. If you want the most sporting versions, you buy the limited-production M4 CSL. If you want a dash of family practicality added to this recipe, you can now buy the new four-door M3 CS that BMW has announced.
Using a 3.0l six-cylinder and eight-speed transmission power train of the same tune as the M4 CSL, it too produces a heady 405kW and 650Nm sent to the M xDrive all-wheel drive system.
Its maker says it takes 3.4 seconds from standstill to 100km/h with a 302km/h top end. This equates to the M3 CS being 0.3 seconds faster to 100km/h than its coupe cousin, yet 5km/h slower at the top than the M4 CSL's 307km/h top speed.
The M4 CSL also lapped the gruelling 20.832km Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in 7:20.207. No pressure then, M3 CS!
The weaponisation of the M3 CS is also achieved through extensive, and model-specific, lightweight design. Components such as the roof, bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, exterior mirror caps, rear diffuser and rear spoiler are made from carbon fibre.
A titanium rear silencer that is four kilograms lighter, and various lightweight design measures, shave off 20kg compared to the BMW M3 Competition sedan with M xDrive.
Internal efforts to reduce weight means M Carbon bucket seats, the centre console, shift paddles on the steering wheel and its interior trim strips all crafted out of carbon fibre.
The chassis has been tuned to match the engine’s vibrancy through tweaks to the weight distribution, settings for the DSC (dynamic stability control) system, M Dynamic modes and have been geared to the specific demands of high-speed circuit driving. Various technical variations have been adapted for racetrack driving.
Standard specification M Compound brakes with brake calipers painted in a choice of red or black are available, with an option of the stronger M Carbon ceramic brakes with matt gold or red painted brake calipers nestled behind standard fitment, mixed size 19s front/20s rear forged M light-alloy wheels in an exclusive V-spoke design, and a gold bronze finish. The wheels which are shod with track or regular high-performance rubber can also be optioned in matt black.
Body rigidity, a crucial factor in delivering sporting dynamics, can be further increased by specifying a package of high-precision strut braces for the engine compartment.
Further sporting accoutrements include an active M Differential at the rear axle, the ability to switch from the default 4WD setting to 4WD Sport mode, or 2WD mode when you itch for smoky, sideways driving. Consequently, the M3 CS comes with the M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer functions for evaluating and recording driving skills and performance at the track
Visual differentiators from regular M3s include the Frozen Solid White metallic paint finish, two indents chiselled into the bonnet, the front splitter, front air intakes, M exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler and rear apron, black side skirts and M gills. Signal Green solid, Brooklyn Grey metallic and Sapphire Black metallic are available as alternative exterior colours.
Being born with a duality of racing and road driving, the M3 CS benefits from everyday amenities such as fully electric and heated seats, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, smartphone integration, wireless charging, a Wi-Fi interface and BMW Curved Display.
There’s also comfort access, two-zone automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, park distance control, front collision warning, lane departure warning and, optionally, parking assistant systems and head-up display.
BMW Laserlight headlights which illuminate yellow instead of white are standard equipment.
International Launch
