Life / Motoring

International Launch

Family-friendly BMW M3 CS announced

If the riotous M4 CSL is too cramped for your needs, the new M3 CS should fit right in

26 January 2023 - 05:00
The BMW M3 CS is the family essence of the track-bred M4 CSL. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BMW M3 CS is the family essence of the track-bred M4 CSL. Picture: SUPPLIED

These days you know where you stand with the BMW 3 and 4 Series ranges. If you want the most sporting versions, you buy the limited-production M4 CSL. If you want a dash of family practicality added to this recipe, you can now buy the new four-door M3 CS that BMW has announced. 

Using a 3.0l six-cylinder and eight-speed transmission power train of the same tune as the M4 CSL, it too produces a heady 405kW and 650Nm sent to the M xDrive all-wheel drive system.

Its maker says it takes 3.4 seconds from standstill to 100km/h with a 302km/h top end. This equates to the M3 CS being 0.3 seconds faster to 100km/h than its coupe cousin, yet 5km/h slower at the top than the M4 CSL's 307km/h top speed. 

The M4 CSL also lapped the gruelling 20.832km Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in 7:20.207. No pressure then, M3 CS!

The weaponisation of the M3 CS is also achieved through extensive, and model-specific, lightweight design. Components such as the roof, bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, exterior mirror caps, rear diffuser and rear spoiler are made from carbon fibre.

A titanium rear silencer that is four kilograms lighter, and various lightweight design measures, shave off 20kg compared to the BMW M3 Competition sedan with M xDrive.

Internal efforts to reduce weight means M Carbon bucket seats, the centre console, shift paddles on the steering wheel and its interior trim strips all crafted out of carbon fibre. 

The new M3 CS can accommodate a nuclear family and their luggage, while the cabin has a luxury-sport vibe. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new M3 CS can accommodate a nuclear family and their luggage, while the cabin has a luxury-sport vibe. Picture: SUPPLIED

The chassis has been tuned to match the engine’s vibrancy through tweaks to the weight distribution, settings for the DSC (dynamic stability control) system, M Dynamic modes and have been geared to the specific demands of high-speed circuit driving. Various technical variations have been adapted for racetrack driving.

Standard specification M Compound brakes with brake calipers painted in a choice of red or black are available, with an option of the stronger M Carbon ceramic brakes with matt gold or red painted brake calipers nestled behind standard fitment, mixed size 19s front/20s rear forged M light-alloy wheels in an exclusive V-spoke design, and a gold bronze finish. The wheels which are shod with track or regular high-performance rubber can also be optioned in matt black.

Body rigidity, a crucial factor in delivering sporting dynamics, can be further increased by specifying a package of high-precision strut braces for the engine compartment. 

Further sporting accoutrements include an active M Differential at the rear axle, the ability to switch from the default 4WD setting to 4WD Sport mode, or 2WD mode when  you itch for smoky, sideways driving. Consequently, the M3 CS comes with the M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer functions for evaluating and recording driving skills and performance at the track

Visual differentiators from regular M3s include the Frozen Solid White metallic paint finish, two indents chiselled into the bonnet, the front splitter, front air intakes, M exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler and rear apron, black side skirts and M gills. Signal Green solid, Brooklyn Grey metallic and Sapphire Black metallic are available as alternative exterior colours.

Being born with a duality of racing and road driving, the M3 CS benefits from everyday amenities such as fully electric and heated seats, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, smartphone integration, wireless charging, a Wi-Fi interface and BMW Curved Display.

Sorting bits such as an active differential lock and a driveline adjustable for 2WD or 4WD are found nearby the 480l boot. Picture: SUP{PLIED
Sorting bits such as an active differential lock and a driveline adjustable for 2WD or 4WD are found nearby the 480l boot. Picture: SUP{PLIED

There’s also comfort access, two-zone automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, park distance control, front collision warning, lane departure warning and, optionally, parking assistant systems and head-up display.

BMW Laserlight headlights which illuminate yellow instead of white are standard equipment. 

Pair of Continental GTs pay tribute to Bentley’s Bathurst win

The special edition models get distinctive styling cues that pay tribute to their racing sibling
Life
1 day ago

Bridgestone is official tyre supplier to the Huracán Sterrato

The companies have in the past collaborated on the rubber shod on the Huracán STO, EVO and Tecnica models
Life
23 hours ago

Futuristic, plush new BMW 7 Series now on sale in SA

Fancy driving tech and smooth operation are the highlights, and there's a new i7 electric version
Life
1 day ago

Hennessey unveils even more extreme version of world’s fastest car

The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
These were SA’s most popular cars of 2022
Life / Motoring
2.
Eight ‘alternative’ podcasts for book lovers
Life / Books
3.
Technology’s casualties pile up in the name of ...
Life
4.
VW Tiguan Allspace is a long-distance ace
Life / Motoring
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

New Ford Ranger single cabs to hit the ground in March

Life / Motoring

Bridgestone is official tyre supplier to the Huracán Sterrato

Life / Motoring

Futuristic, plush new BMW 7 Series now on sale in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.