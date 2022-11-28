Life / Motoring

REVIEW: Kia Sportage cuts a dashing, practical and economy-minded figure

It is spacious, technologically advanced and will comfortably scamper on gravel

28 November 2022 - 05:05
Boldly styled Kia Sportage is one of the more accomplished crossover options in the market. Picture: SUPPLIED
Journey through Kia Sportage’s past and you’ll be impressed by the metamorphosis over 29 years. The latest generation has a polarising façade of mangled slashes and crevices underscored by acres of honeycomb meshing, but it’s a looker in my books, and the most technologically advanced of the Sportage legacy.

It remains a large enough crossover for families, and an enticing halfway house choice for those who find alternatives such as the Nissan Qashqai a tad too small, and the Audi Q5 and BMW X3 too expensive.

The entry-level Sportage 1.6T-GDi LX costs R539,995 — a relative bargain — and it’s available with the same 1.6l turbo motor and seven-speed dual clutch automatic as fitted to the top-tier 1.6T-GDi GT Line S on test here, which costs R195,000 more.

For R734,995 the GT Line S brings luxuries and more exciting styling thanks to sportier 19-inch black alloy wheels, steering wheel gear change paddles, front park distance control, electric tailgate, heated and electrically operated front seats clad with partial suede-cloth leatherette, a panoramic sunroof, high beam assist and active cruise control as standard.

A 591l boot is generous for families and there’s plenty of room for passengers to stretch out in. The interior looks and feels classy, with well-made touch points and digital displays, and the GT Line S gets a rotary gear selector that operates through sophisticated drive-by-wire tech instead of a conventional lever.

A high-class and digitally advanced cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED
Having the “S” suffix doesn’t translate to a sports-tuned engine or suspension. The 1.6l petrol turbo four cylinder makes 132kW and 265Nm across the five-model range. It pulls the vehicle along decently and the transmission is pretty responsive and flexible enough to suit slow town driving or highway cruising where it is able to self brake, throttle and keep to inside lanes.

Fuel consumption averaged 8.5l/100km in the test car, against the 6.5l/100km claimed by Kia. It’s not a bad score though the 54l fuel tank makes for a shorter range than some rivals, such as the Nissan Qashqai with its 65l tank.

The Sportage has exceptionally light steering which makes it a cinch in urban conditions, and the car has a nice ride which takes the edge off the harshest speed bumps on the roads. It was so good I took it on a 20km gravel road with confidence to confirm its usefulness here, and it aced this rugged test. Being fitted with high-profile 235/50 R19 rubber means Kia designed it with this undertaking also in mind.

The high-riding car is fairly poised through twisty sections, and you can confidently push it without sacrificing much in the way of comfort.

Browsing the catalogues shows the Sportage has rivals of varied aptitude. There’s the more expensive but all-wheel-drive equipped Honda CR-V; the marginally cheaper but diesel-powered Hyundai Tucson and a whole lot more with similar yin-and-yang configurations.

The latest Kia Sportage feels a step up from previous generations and this top-tier model shows just how far the brand has come to compete with German levels of specification and refinement.

Competing with a total of three GT-Line specifications is a good strategy for pleasing various pocket depths. The range-topper is the ultimate expression of the luxury, sophistication and fashionista appeal to be had in a Kia Sportage and you won’t feel bad if you choose it ahead of premium European brands.   

High-profile tyres provide a cushy ride. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tech Specs

Powertrain

Type: Four-cylinder petrol, turbocharged

Capacity: 1.6l

Power: 132kW

Torque: 265Nm

Transmission

Type: Seven-speed DCT

Drivetrain

Type: Front-wheel drive

Performance

Top speed: 201km/h

0-100km/h: 8.8 seconds (claimed)

Fuel Consumption: 6.5l/100km (claimed), 8.5l / 100km (as tested)

Emissions: 149g/km

Standard features

Six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, rain sensor wipers, auto on/off lights, electric tailgate, parking aid, rear camera, adaptive cruise control, touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB ports, remote central locking, panoramic roof, partial leather upholstery, lane-keeping aid, LED daytime running lights, climate control, electric front seats, advanced driver assistance systems

Ownership

Warranty: Five years/Unlimited km

Service plan: Six years/90,000km

Price: R734,995

Lease*: R15,711 a month

at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

Kia Sportage 1.6T-GDi GT Line S

WE LIKE: Looks, refinement, features

WE DISLIKE: Smallish fuel tank

VERDICT: Stylish and practical crossover

Motor News star rating

Design * * * * *

Performance * * * *

Economy * * * * 

Ride * * * * *

Handling * * * *

Safety * * * * *

Value For Money * * * * *

Overall * * * * *

The competition

Beijing X55 1.5T Premium, 130kW/205Nm — R454,900

Haval H6 2.0T Super Luxury, 150kW/320Nm — R518,950

Renault Koleos 2.5 Dynamique 4WD, 126kW/233Nm — R619,999

Proton X70 1.5T Premium X, 130kW/255Nm — R639,900

Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Elite, 115kW/192Nm — R655,900

Nissan Qashqai Acenta Plus, 110kW/250Nm — R670,600

VW Tiguan 1.4 TSI R-Line, 110kW/250Nm — R711,600

Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD Individual, 143kW/258Nm — R718,700

Peugeot 3008 1.6T GT, 121kW/240Nm — R729,900

Honda CR-V 1.5T Executive, 140kW/240Nm — R737,700

Toyota Rav4 VX AWD, 152kW/243Nm — R737,900

Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5T Hybrid Veloce, 118kW/240Nm — R799,900

