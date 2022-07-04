Swiss autonomous trucks get green light to drive on US roads

Swiss freight technology company Einride first introduced its cabless autonomous electric T-pod truck in 2017. Each T-pod measures about 7m in length, and is capable of carrying 15 standard pallets of cargo. Weighing 20 tonnes with a full load, it can cover a distance of about 200km on one full charge of its 200kWh battery pack.

Now the company has been given the green light for operation on public roads in the US. A number of autonomous trucks with no driver have rolled along public roads in US pilots, with these test vehicles either having a safety driver in the cab to take over should issues arise or being accompanied by a mobile support team.

The battery-electric Pod makes use of an on-board sensor suite comprising cameras, radars and Lidars (Light Detection and Ranging), a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges.