Fiat Tipo range refreshed and topped up with new features

The SA range of Fiat Tipo sedans and hatchbacks has been updated for 2021. The refresh extends to aesthetics, on-board technology and new grade names - Life, City and City Life. There’s also a change in their mechanicals.

Change begins at the grille which is now redesigned and gets the new Fiat logo and LED headlights with daytime running lights on top-tier models. The rear light clusters are equally touched-up for a new look. The lower section of the front bumper also gains brushed chrome in ice matt finish, while new style 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels with diamond finish are introduced.

The range continues with the petrol engine line-up but the 1.3l diesel is dropped from the range. The 1.4l develops 70kW and 127Nm and exclusively mated to a six-speed manual. It’s good for a 0-100km/h sprint in 11.5 seconds and a top speed of 185km/h. Urban fuel economy is rated at 7.7l/100km and extra urban is 4.5l/100km.

In 1.6l guise power is 81kW and 152Nm and paired with the six-speed automatic gearbox. Acceleration to 100km/h is said to take 11.2 seconds. Top speed is 192km/h and fuel economy at 9.2l/100km on the urban cycle and 4.6l /100km on the extra-urban cycle.

Interior changes include new seat fabrics, a fully configurable 8.8cm digital cluster replaces the analogue instrument panel of old, a 17.7cm touch control display screen with the new UConnect 5” radio system with navigation, USB ports front and back and Bluetooth telephony capable of handling incoming and outgoing calls simultaneously. It also gets a new steering wheel and chrome inserts in the area of the air conditioning unit.

Available in either four-door sedan or five-door hatchback, the entry-level Tipo sedan gets a height adjustable driver’s seat, manual air conditioning, electric windows for front seat occupants and 15-inch steel wheels distinguish the exterior from other models in the range.

City Life and Life derivatives add automatic air conditioning, multifunction steering wheel in leather, electric mirrors, remote central locking, 16-inch alloy wheels and front fog lights for the City Life sedan, which also benefit from cruise control, rear-view camera, navigation and front and rear parking sensors.

Furthermore in 1.6 automatic guise the City Life sedan is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels, gloss black door handles, adjustable lumbar support, keyless entry, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers.

The Fiat Tipo hatchback is available in City Life and Life models with either engine and transmission and it gets a rear-view camera and LED headlights among standard fitment and it's perched on 16-inch alloy wheels.

Safety includes electronic stability programme across the range, a tyre pressure monitor and a full-size spare wheel. All Fiat Tipos are covered by Fiat’s five-years/100,000km warranty and three-years/100,000km service plan

PRICING

Fiat Tipo sedan 1.4L 6MT - R299,900

Fiat Tipo sedan City Life 1.4L 6MT - R369,900

Fiat Tipo sedan City Life 1.6L 6AT - R429,900

Fiat Tipo hatch City Life 1.4L 6MT - R369,900

Fiat Tipo hatch Life 1.4L FWD 6MT - R399,900

Fiat Tipo hatch City Life 1.6L FWD 6AT - R419,900

Fiat Tipo hatch Life1.6L 6AT — R449,900