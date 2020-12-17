Kia Rio jazzed up with mild facelift for 2020

The Kia Rio started life as an oddball that was somewhat a wagon-ish hatch. That was back in 1999. Since then it has morphed into a handsome little hatchback with strong styling cues, in a competitive segment populated by the Volkswagen Polo, Ford Fiesta, Renault Clio and others.

The current model has received a minor facelift and a new value-for-money 1.4 LS model. The facelift involves a bolder facade created by a redesigned front bumper and some small detail change to the headlights and tiger nose grille. The range also gets alloy wheels as standard across the range, a 20.3cm infotainment screen and two new colour options.

Because the Rio is roomy both for people and luggage, it’s available as a five-door only with a pair of engines and trims to choose from.

Driver, passenger, side and curtain airbags and Isofix child seat anchors, ABS are fitted standard across the range but it’s from LX grade that the kit is boosted with ESC and Hill assist control.

Connectivity is taken care of by USB and auxiliary-in ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Bluetooth.

Higher- ranking TEC and EX models bring in luxuries such as automatic air-conditioning, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, LED rear combination lamps, cruise control, alloy pedals, leather upholstery, LED Daytime Running Lights, rear park assistance system with camera and 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Kia Rio TEC may also be ordered with a factory-fitted sunroof as an option for R8,000.

All the engines are naturally-aspirated petrol units.

There’s a 1.25l engine with peak outputs of 61kW and 120Nm that promises many kilometres to the litre, and a 1.4l with 73kW and 135Nm. The range comes in a five-speed manual transmission (on the Rio 1.2) or a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission (on the Rio 1.4l).