Nissan Navara unveiled with bolder looks and more tech

Nissan has taken the wraps off the upgraded Navara one-tonner that will be built and sold in SA from 2021.

Available until now as a full import since its launch in 2017, the updated bakkie will be locally built for sale in SA and Sub-Saharan Africa from the first quarter of 2021. In a R3bn investment at Nissan’s Rosslyn plant near Pretoria, it will be produced alongside the existing NP300 Hardbody and half-tonne NP200.

For the first time the Navara will be available locally as a single-cab workhorse, having previously only offered double- and king-cab versions. Nissan hasn’t specified the engine line up but confirms that both diesel and petrol will be offered. Until now the Navara has been available as a 2.3l turbodiesel with outputs of 140kW and 450Nm, an engine that is likely to be retained.

The Navara has been extensively updated with a new design and a host of under-the-skin improvements that Nissan hopes will help it better challenge the market domination of the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

The bakkie has adopted a notably more aggressive design with a new “interlock” grille that creates a powerful front face for the vehicle, in what Nissan’s chief LCV designer Ken Lee calls an “unbreakable” design language.

This bolder grille is flanked by striking new C-shaped quad LED projector headlamps, with the new tail lights adopting a similar C-signature.