BMW X5 and X6 arrive with M Competition muscle

A 2.4-ton SUV that sprints from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. That is the new BMW X6 M Competition and X5 M Competition distilled into one rather impressive-looking equation.

In bygone times, SUVs were practical, family-focused vehicles designed to go adventuring on road and trail, able to continue the journey even when the tar road ended.

Then the sports SUV was conceived and it spawned a legion of muscled-up turbo beasts with cage-fighter personalities, including the BMW X5 and X6 duo which first acquired M badges 10 years ago.

Now the latest “M-hanced” versions have arrived in SA, and both the squarer X5 and swoopier X6 have the latest 4.4l V8 twin turbo engine under their bonnets — the same one that powers various M-badged BMWs including the M5 and M8.

You won’t take these Bavarian brutes onto an offroad trail with their low-profile tyres, but you are able to dice them against Porsches on the tar.

The high-revving BMW V8 produces 460kW at 6,000rpm and 750Nm of torque between 1,800 to 5,600rpm, laid down via an xDrive all-wheel drive system and eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

Overseas the X6 M and X5 M are also offered in regular 441kW guise, but only the full-fat 460kW Competition versions are coming to SA given local buyers’ appetite for max performance. That’a a 37kW power increase over their respective predecessors, and the claimed 3.8 second 0-100 time is a significant 0.4 seconds faster than before.