Urus brims with Lamborghini flair

Although the Urus is a latecomer to the modern super-SUV game, it has its roots in the Lamborghini LM002 that was produced from 1986 to 1993. Nicknamed the “Rambo Lambo”, the LM002 was an all-terrain offroading brute powered by a Countach 5.2l V12 or optionally an even more muscular 7.2l V12 powerboat engine.

Subtlety has never been a Lamborghini trait, and so it is with the Urus which returns the Italian brand into the SUV game nearly three decades on. As per Lamborghini’s tradition of naming its cars after famous bulls, the Urus was a wild ancestor of today’s domestic cattle, and likewise this vehicle is capable of feeling both wild and domesticated.

The vehicle is based on other Volkswagen Group products on the VW MLBevo platform like the VW Touareg, Audi Q7/Q8, Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne, but gets its own Lamborghini skin and distinctive driving characteristics.

The outside is all sporting aggression with its flared wheel arches and sloping coupe-style roofline, and the body adopts the two-thirds body, one-third window ratio of Lamborghini’s sports cars. The hexagonal rear wheel arches are a nod to the LM002, while modern Lambo traits include Y-shaped front air intakes and daytime running lights.

The flamboyantly Italian theme is echoed inside the cabin which for the most part is distinctively Lamborghini, though subtle signs of its family origins include the VW-style buttons on the steering wheel.

Nitpicking aside, it’s a very exotic-looking cabin with top-notch luxury materials and aeronautical flair. Nestled between the front seats are three aircraft-style control levers: one for the auto transmission, and the other two for selecting between the vehicle’s driving modes.

The interfaces are all right up to date with a digital instrument panel that adapts its look to the selected driving mode, and a touchscreen infotainment system. I’m not a big fan of the infotainment’s haptic feedback, which requires you to press rather than just touch an icon to select it, but doesn’t give enough of a distinctive "click".