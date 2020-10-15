Jaguar Land Rover plays the sounds of silence

Silence is golden when it comes to improving a vehicle’s refinement, but less well known is that it also reduces driver fatigue.

To quieten the interior of its vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover has revealed noise cancellation technology that reduces the perceived level of road and tyre sounds. It does so by creating sounds through the audio system that, when combined with the noise, cancel each other out.

The new technology is introduced on the new Jaguar F-Pace SUV, new Jaguar XF sedan and Range Rover Velar SUV.

The system’s capable of lowering unwanted noise peaks by 10dB and overall noise levels by 3dB-4dB, which is the equivalent of turning down the in-car sound system by four steps, says Jaguar Land Rover.

The British carmaker says a reduction in low-frequency noises up to 300Hz can help prevent driver fatigue on longer journeys, based on a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in the US.

Fatigue affects a driver’s ability to deal with hazards or unexpected events, with tired motorists recording an average reaction time increase of 16.7% compared to those fully alert, according to the NCBI study.

Active Road Noise Cancellation uses sensors on the vehicle’s wheels to measure vibrations from the road surface, then produces an opposite phase sound wave through the car’s speakers to remove the noise heard by people inside the cabin. It means that noises from potholes or rough surfaces can be isolated and removed.

The cancellation sound is played through the Meridian sound system, and the vehicle’s able to monitor how many people are inside to optimise the noise cancellation performance.

Active Road Noise Cancellation combines with Engine Noise Cancellation on the new Jaguar F-Pace and new Range Rover Velar with the P400e plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain to further enhance the sense of wellbeing, says Jaguar Land Rover.

Says Iain Suffield, Jaguar Land Rover Refinement Advanced Technologies Specialist: “We are committed to creating a haven for our customers and this new technology allows us to remove unwanted noises from the cabin. It makes the experience more tranquil, improving passenger wellbeing and helping to reduce cognitive load and thus reaction times.”