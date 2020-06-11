Toyota gives Hilux a makeover for 2020

Toyota’s Hilux bakkie, SA’s best-selling vehicle, has been unveiled overseas with a facelift and a power upgrade for 2020. Most noticeable is the more muscular front end design, with a new three-dimensional radiator grille and front bumper radiating more visual venom.

The redesign also adds new front and rear LED lights and black 18-inch alloy wheels, along with three new paint colours: Emotional Red II, Dark Blue and Oxide Bronze metallic.

On sale here since 2015, the Hilux also gets some added underbonnet muscle with a newly developed 2.8l four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine in the Double Cab and Xtra cab versions.

Outputs are hiked to 150kW and 500Nm — up from 130kW and 450Nm — to give the one-tonner decidedly gutsier performance. Apart from improved towing prowess, the updated 2.8 Hilux will now sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 10 seconds flat — a 1.2 second improvement.