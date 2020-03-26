Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Second-generation Amarok teased

VW’s bakkie will be based on the Ford Ranger when it arrives in 2022

26 March 2020 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
Volkswagen’s low-res teaser sketch of the next-generation Amarok. The final product won’t have the oversized wheels and arches. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen’s low-res teaser sketch of the next-generation Amarok. The final product won’t have the oversized wheels and arches. Picture: SUPPLIED

The collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen (vw) is about to bear fruit, with the German company teasing us with images of its Ford Ranger-based Amarok successor.

So far dubbed Amarok Mark II internally, the follow-up to VW’s one-tonner will be the first evidence of a collaboration that will also see Ford use Volkswagen’s MEB platform for its electric vehicle (EV) range.

How much of the new vehicle will be VW and how much will be Ford remains to be seen.

“Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has taken a major strategic step through its co-operation with Ford,” VW chief Herbert Diess said in a speech at the German carmaker’s annual media conference last week.

The alliance between the two car-making giants was signed in January 2019, with the fine print revealing the Gen II Amarok is likely to hit showrooms in 2022. The current Amarok has been around since 2010.

The road version won’t look much like the exaggerated sketch with its huge tyres, enormous wheel-arch flares and long-travel suspension, but the profile is expected to retain a clear connection to the Atlas, VW’s large SUV.

Volkswagen plans to electrify most of its vehicles but the Amarok won’t be one of them, and the next-generation bakkie will stick with traditional internal combustion engines.

The current Amarok is available in SA in an all-turbo diesel line-up with a choice of 2.0l four-cylinder and 3.0 V6 engines. The flagship V6 TDI has outputs of 165kW and 550Nm, but a  190kW/580Nm version is being launched here in the third quarter of the year to become SA’s most powerful pickup.

Pricing announced for new Land Rover Defender in SA

Orders open for the 90 and 110 models with prices starting at just under R1m
Life
1 week ago

Audi TT S is a practical everyday sports coupe

The two-door sports coupe is user-friendly, luxurious and fun to drive fast or slow
Life
1 week ago

Iconic BMW i8 going into retirement

The hybrid sports car helped the brand jump-start its commitment to the electrification revolution
Life
1 week ago

Rolls-Royce teases a new rebel inspired by the roaring 20s

No chauffeur required: the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection is an opulent two-seater roadster
Life
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Land Rover’s junior model rediscovered for 2020
Life / Motoring
2.
How do I invest in SA government bonds?
Life
3.
New free service puts live news channels on ...
Life
4.
Seretse and Ruth Khama, a marriage that shook the ...
Life
5.
Kia reveals first images of new Sorento
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Fiat SA announces four new 500 derivatives

Life / Motoring

Creating the Mercedes stars of tomorrow

Life / Motoring

No F1 but Verstappen and Norris still find a way to race

Life / Motoring

Geely goes to space to help self-driving cars

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.