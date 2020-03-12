Life / Motoring

TYRE TECH

Goodyear reveals a self-repairing tyre

Airless reCharge concept has “reloadable” compound that regenerates the tread

12 March 2020 - 05:10 Motor News Reporter
Instead of future drivers having to swap tyres when they get a flat, Goodyear imagines a future where tyres can repair themselves from the inside out. Picture: SUPPLIED
In lieu of a presentation shown at the cancelled Geneva International Motor Show, Goodyear last week revealed its newest concept tyre, the Goodyear reCharge, online.

The intelligent tyre consists primarily of a lightweight frame and a regenerative, “reloadable and biodegradable” tread compound that builds itself upon the skeleton where needed. Depending on the driver’s location, vehicle, what season they are driving in and how long their journey is, the tyre will regenerate itself accordingly.

All owners have to do to support their tyres is to fill the core with the proper capsules, each of which is filled with a customised liquid compound that converts into tread when and where it is needed. The liquid is reinforced by fibres inspired by spider silk, one of nature's strongest biological materials, ensuring the resulting material is durable and sustainable.

At the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, Goodyear showed off the Aero tyre, a concept equipped with a rotor designed not for street cars, but for the autonomous flying cars of the future. A few months later, at the Movin’On Summit in Montreal, Michelin announced its version of the airless tyre. Like Goodyear’s reCharge, it was puncture- and flat-proof.

Whether tyres are self-regenerating or not, drivers of the future will likely have no need to change, rotate or patch their tyres.

